Thrown Under the Bus

Argument Leads to Weed Bust

By Will Johnson

Messenger Reporter

CROCKETT – An afternoon argument on Tuesday, Dec. 17 between a Crockett couple, led to the couple being arrested on felony marijuana possession charges.

Darrius Latroy Barber, 24, and Sharlaycia Antrece Taylor, 20, were taken into custody and charged with possession of marijuana in an amount greater than four ounces, but less than, or equal to, five pounds, following the verbal altercation.

In a probable cause statement, Crockett Police Department Capt. Alfredo Fajardo reported he was dispatched to the 200 block of Wooten Street in reference to a disturbance between a boyfriend and girlfriend.

When the police captain arrived at the location he made contact with Barber and Taylor, who “… were arguing around Barber’s vehicle, a red 2005 Buick sedan, that was parked in front of the apartment.”

As Fajardo’s investigation unfolded, he was informed by both Barber and Taylor they were sitting inside the Buick when an argument over their relationship occurred.

Taylor

“They both alleged that the other person hit them in the face during the argument, however, there were no visible injuries noted or any independent witnesses around to confirm or deny what Barber and Taylor were alleging about each other,” the probable cause document stated.

At first, it appeared everything was resolved, but as Barber started to leave the scene in his car, “… Taylor told me (Fajardo) that they had marijuana in the car that belonged to both of them. Barber was stopped before he left and admitted to having marijuana in the car,” the affidavit reported.

The car was searched and one bag of marijuana was located in the vehicle’s center cup holder, along with a set of digital scales, often used to weigh illegal substances.

As the search continued, a backpack was discovered in the back seat of the Buick. Inside the backpack were “… sandwich bags commonly associated with drug packaging, a green jar with four bags of suspected marijuana and 34 separate bags of suspected marijuana in a zipping compartment of the backpack.”

Following the search, the couple was placed under arrest. Prior to being transported to the Houston County Jail, both Barber and Taylor admitted the substance discovered by Fajardo was marijuana.

The couple also indicated Barber had purchased the weed – roughly a quarter pound – with money given to him by Taylor.

Once Fajardo returned to the police station, the weed was “… weighed inside of its plastic bag packaging with a total weight of about 4.95 ounces,” the affidavit stated.

In addition, because of the location of the crime – in a drug-free zone – the charge was enhanced to a third degree felony.

According to Section 12.34 of the Texas Penal Code, “An individual adjudged guilty of a felony of the third degree shall be punished by imprisonment in the institutional division for any term of not more than 10 years or less than two years. In addition to imprisonment, an individual adjudged guilty of a felony of the third degree may be punished by a fine not to exceed $10,000.”

Barber is currently held at the Houston County Jail on a $12,000 bond while Taylor is held on a $10,000 bond.

