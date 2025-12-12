Colorado Woman Leads CPD on High-Speed Chase to Trinity — Messenger Exclusive

By Clayton Smith

Crockett Police Chief

CROCKETT – Editor’s Note: Crockett Police Department Chief Clayton Smith issued this statement to The Messenger regarding a high-speed police pursuit from Crockett to Trinity this week. We print his statement in its entirety. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Tune in to our Houston County News podcast this Sunday for exclusive dash cam video footage.

On Monday, Dec. 8,, an officer with the Crockett Police Department attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a gray Toyota Tacoma for a traffic violation in the 400 block of North Loop 304 in Crockett. The driver, later identified as Donna Lee Costello, W/F, 58, of Lamar, Colorado—refused to stop, initiating a vehicle pursuit.

Officers pursued Costello around Loop 304 before she turned southbound onto State Highway 19. Crockett Police officers and deputies with the Houston County Sheriff’s Office continued the pursuit as it moved south on Highway 19. Troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) deployed spike strips at the Houston/Trinity County line, successfully disabling two of the vehicle’s tires. Despite this, Costello continued to flee on two remaining tires.

As the pursuit approached the city limits of Trinity, officers with the Trinity Police Department deployed stop sticks, deflating the last two tires. Costello still refused to stop and continued driving on all four rims into the city limits of Trinity. She ultimately lost control of the vehicle, spinning out and coming to a stop where she was quickly met by multiple law enforcement officers.

Costello was taken into custody without further incident and transported back to Crockett. She was booked into the Houston County Jail on a 3rd Degree Felony charge of Evading Arrest Detention w/Vehicle.

Costello’s decision to flee turned what would have been a simple traffic stop into a serious felony offense. Once she resolves her legal matters here in Houston County, we hope she is able to safely find her way home to Colorado.

I would like to thank the Houston County Sheriff’s Office, the Texas Department of Public Safety, Trinity County Sheriff’s Office and the Trinity Police Department for their coordinated efforts during this incident. Our city, county, and region are safer when our law enforcement agencies stand together and work as one team.