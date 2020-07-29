County Receives Unmodified Audit Opinion

HCHC Receives Distinguished Service Award

By Will Johnson

Messenger Reporter

HOUSTON COUNTY – Houston County received a clean bill of financial health during the Tuesday, July 28 Commissioners Court meeting.

The court was given a presentation of audit findings by Kim Johnson, with the accounting firm of Todd, Hamaker and Johnson.

“I am presenting the audit for the county for the year ending Sept. 30, 2019. The audit went well and I want to thank (County Auditor) Melissa (Jeter) and her staff. The auditor’s report begins on page seven which is our opinion of the financial statement. We are, once again, giving the county an unmodified, clean opinion for the year. I will be giving a clean opinion on the single audit, also,” Johnson said.

After Johnson went over the various factors which went into the financial report and answering several questions from the commissioners, the court approved accepting the audit as presented.

Prior to the audit presentation, County Judge Jim Lovell said, “The governor has issued a proclamation stating there will be an extra week of early voting with an option of two weekends or some longer days. Either way, it will be an extra expense for the county.”

As the meeting continued, Judge Lovell presented the Houston County Historical Commission (HCHC) with the Distinguished Service Award for the 2019 year of service.

“We appreciate your support. Since I have been involved with the Commission, which has been about six years now, we have received it every year. I don’t know how many years we received it before, but I know it was quite a few,” HCHC Secretary Patricia Hill said.

Another agenda item addressed by the court concerned partnering with city of Crockett to enter into a contract with Earl’s Apparel to produce face masks to be distributed to local businesses.

The judge explained, “This will be funded through the Coronavirus Relief Fund which is part of the CARES Act. The city and the county are partnering to buy 6,000 masks from Earl’s Apparel to disperse to businesses who are requiring masks to come in. They are quite an upgrade from the disposable mask. Right now, the price on the masks is $3.30.”

Lovell said the exact price had not been nailed down yet but it would be between $3.30 and $3.50. A motion was made, seconded and approved to move forward with this matter.

In other matters brought before the court:

The commissioners approved the minutes from previous meetings.

The payment of bills and expenses incurred by the county were approved.

The Houston County Compensatory and Treasurer’s Reports were received as information by the commissioners.

Salaries for new and/or transfer employees were approved.

The court approved renewing membership with the state of Texas Buy Board Cooperative Program.

Will Johnson may be contacted via e-mail at wjohnson@messenger-news.com.