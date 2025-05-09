Crockett Mayor Race Heads to Runoff – Jones Defeated in Precinct Two

By Greg Ritchie

Messenger Reporter

CROCKETT – In the three-way race for Crockett Mayor held Saturday, May 3, none of the candidates were able to score the 50% plus one vote needed to avoid a runoff election. City council is set to meet this week to approve that election, leaving the top two candidates preparing for another month of campaigning to secure the seat.

Christopher Price will be officially sworn in to Crockett City Council Friday, May 9, after defeating incumbent Darrell Jones in the recent election.

Even for a local, May election, voting was light, as current Mayor Dr. Ianthia Fisher ran for re-election against two challengers: Jessica James and Joni Clonts. When the early vote came in shortly after the polls closed, the general look of the numbers was clear and although it didn’t change much, the final numbers left no clear winner in the contest.

Early voting showed Fisher with a healthy lead of 50%, next to a little over 30% for Clonts, with James coming in third. Once the final precincts were counted, Fisher’s lead had narrowed slightly, putting her a few points of a percentage under 50, leading to the recall election against Clonts.

The final votes were: Fisher, 531, Clonts, 335 and James 208.

The election is set for Saturday, June 7, although details about polling places and early voting were not immediately available. It was also unclear, as of press time, whether Houston County Elections Office would run the election or if the city would manage the affair on its own.

Reached shortly after the election results were final, Clonts said she was looking forward to the runoff contest.

“I am excited,” Clonts said. “I am looking forward to it because I know I am the best person to represent Crockett.

“Many of you have personally expressed to me you feel my administration and leadership team are making good things happen in Crockett and the surrounding community,” Fisher said in a statement. “Together, we can be proud of all the accomplishments that have been made during my tenure as Mayor. Through diligent teamwork we were able to address so many pressing issues that have made and are making a positive difference in our city. Much, however, remains to be done.”

Crockett City Council will meet Friday, May 9 at 12 p.m. for a special meeting to call for the runoff election and swear in its new council members.

Precinct One Councilman Dennis Ivey did not face a challenge and so was re-elected for a second term.

One of the big headlines from the elections was the defeat of Precinct Two incumbent Darrell Jones, as Christopher Price won a resounding victory in the city’s second precinct. Price brought a brand of common sense and straight talk to the voters as he walked the streets and heard from constituents.

Jones was indicted last fall on two charges, one a third-degree felony, regarding handling public information. There has no been update lately in that case and Jones is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. His recent absences may have contributed to his loss, as he has missed most of the last council meetings and did not attend a candidate forum hosted recently by The Messenger.

Price walked away with about 70% of the vote, or 161 votes with Jones taking the rest, 68. He told The Messenger he was grateful for the trust the people have placed in him.

“Thank you, and thank God, for all the supporters, family and friends, all those that sent blessings and prayers, for this is a victory for restoring the faith and trust in our small town government. My Family and I thank you all!” Price said.

All results are considered unofficial until formally canvassed by the entity holding the election.

Greg Ritchie can be reached at [email protected]