By Greg Ritchie

Messenger Reporter

HOUSTON COUNTY – Houston County Commissioners Court met Tuesday, Oct. 10 to hear a presentation from the Family Crisis Center of East Texas (FCCET) and declare October as “Domestic Violence Awareness Month” in Houston County.

FCCET Executive Director Whitney Burran told the commissioners it is important for the community to come together and recognize the impact of domestic violence on our community and remind them FCC has resources available such as counseling and legal services to help victims. She thanked local law enforcement for their support in this effort, noting there is a sexual assault response team in the county and noting without this support FCC couldn’t accomplish their mission. FCCET is a non-profit organization that empowers survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault by providing crisis intervention and advocacy services. The FCCET also engages the community through education to build awareness and prevent domestic violence and sexual assault.

In a statement, FCCET highlighted the importance of the issue, noting, “In 2022, the Texas Council on Family Violence documented the second highest number of intimate partner homicides in the last decade; 216 Texans were victims of family violence fatalities. Additionally, 217 children lost a parent to domestic violence.”

“Recognizing the urgency of this issue, the agency not only offers a comprehensive range of trauma-informed services—that are free and confidential—to support survivors at every stage of their journey towards a life of safety and hope, but also actively engages in prevention and education efforts,” Burran said.

“The commitment and support of Houston County’s leadership, law enforcement and dedicated community partners is critical to providing hope, help and healing to survivors,” said Burran. “The agency is honored to be a part of proclaiming October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month in Houston County.”

The agency operates a dedicated outreach office in Crockett, located at 1512 E. Loop 304, Building 200. This location ensures that survivors in Houston County have access to essential support services that are close to home. There is also a 24-hour crisis hotline at 1-800-828-7233 or you can send a confidential text to 936-552-9256.

The court considered a request from Houston County Sheriff Randy Hargrove to use almost $150,000 in funds from the American Rescue Plan Act to purchase three new vehicles for the department along with radios, lights and siren controls. Houston County auditor Melissa Jeter pointed out that outfitting new units is expensive and even this amount would not be enough. Jeter asked if the sheriff’s department could repurpose old vehicles instead of adding to the fleet and use old radios from older vehicles. The commissioners asked if the department was buying all new radios or just slowly replacing older models. Hargrove confirmed the frequencies are all the same and the newer radios are compatible with the older radios. The newer models work better, which is why the department would like to slowly phase them in. The commissioners discussed that funding from recent Texas Senate Bill 22 is designed to help rural sheriffs and set a vote for their next meeting to use funds from the bill to finish funding and equipping the new vehicles for the department.

The county jail renewed its contract for nursing help for inmates, but at a 3.5% increase. It was also revealed that Nacodoches county sends more inmates (and payments) to Houston County than Trinity County, with an average cost per inmate at about $44 per day. While this seems expensive, Commissioner Kitchen pointed out it is still better to pay this than have criminals on our streets and the county must provide the necessities of life for the inmates.

Jeter explained to the commissioners the tax burden from the Houston County Tax Appraisal District will increase, given the proposed tax decreases to properties with the homestead exception offered by the Texas legislature. Those benefits are tied to school taxes, but this would mean the county would have to take a bigger proportion of the taxes paid into the system. Jeter budgeted tax payments taking an average of the proposals, but was not aware the adjustments would be retroactive and affect the current budget. The legislature is making the adjustments a constitutional amendment so it cannot be easily changed in the future, leaving the county to try and come up with the almost $30,000 deficit this will increase. Jeter told the court this proposed amendment (almost sure to pass) affects not only the county, but hospital districts, water districts and cities.

In other business the commissioners:

Approved to continue the county’s spay and neuter program for another year, setting aside $5,000, awarding $50 for each animal treated at a local veterinarian

Nominated Brandon Bridges to serve on the board of directors for the Houston County Tax Appraisal District

Awarded hotel occupancy tax funds to the Peanut Festival and Christmas in Crockett

Greg Ritchie can be reached at [email protected]