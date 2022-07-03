County Wide Large Item Trash Drop Off Scheduled in July

By Will Johnson

Messenger Reporter

HOUSTON COUNTY – A large item trash drop off is scheduled for Houston County during the month of July.

According to information provided by the county, “You must place your items in the roll-off carts and only one trip per household will be allowed. County residents may go to any of the drop off locations.”

Items that will not be accepted:

Oil

Tires

Wet paint

Any appliance containing freon

No stock trailers or trailers over 12’ in length

Contractors

The locations, dates and times are as follows:

Precinct 1 and 2

400 N. Durrett Crockett, Texas 75835

Saturday, July 9 and Saturday July 16

8 am – 12 pm

Precinct 3

936 FM 1280 East

Lovelady, Texas 75851

Saturday, July 23

8 am – 12 pm

Precinct 4

505 Welch

Kennard, Texas 75847

Saturday, July 30

8 am – 12 pm

Will Johnson may be contacted via e-mail at wjohnson@messenger-news.com.