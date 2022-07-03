County Wide Large Item Trash Drop Off Scheduled in July

By Will Johnson
Messenger Reporter
HOUSTON COUNTY – A large item trash drop off is scheduled for Houston County during the month of July.
According to information provided by the county, “You must place your items in the roll-off carts and only one trip per household will be allowed. County residents may go to any of the drop off locations.”
Items that will not be accepted:
- Oil
- Tires
- Wet paint
- Any appliance containing freon
- No stock trailers or trailers over 12’ in length
- Contractors
The locations, dates and times are as follows:
- Precinct 1 and 2
400 N. Durrett Crockett, Texas 75835
Saturday, July 9 and Saturday July 16
8 am – 12 pm
- Precinct 3
936 FM 1280 East
Lovelady, Texas 75851
Saturday, July 23
8 am – 12 pm
- Precinct 4
505 Welch
Kennard, Texas 75847
Saturday, July 30
8 am – 12 pm
