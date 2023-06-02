Art, Meditation and Music Come Together in Event Saturday

By Greg Ritchie

Messenger Reporter

CROCKETT – Alexandria Hubbard, artist-in-residence for Mary Allen Museum will hold a unique class this weekend blending painting classes with a voyage through music combining meditative vibes and musical exploration.

The event, “Colors of the Soul” is set to be held this Saturday, June 3 at the Salas Amphitheater located at 101 South Fourth Street in Crockett. Running from 4-6 p.m., Hubbard said her love of art and psychology gave her the idea to provide the class to locals to find the therapeutic side to both painting and music.

“Painting is a form of therapy. As I mean to become a therapist, I’m tying therapy into it,” Hubbard explained. “It will also be a musical exploration with different styles of music playing in the background. Just so everyone feels comfortable and have a moment to relax, unwind and enjoy themselves.”

Hubbard says the experience is for people at any level of painting skill – the main thing being to find oneself and enjoy the moment as the art and the music allow you meditate and let off some stress.

“I hope people will find a new hobby, if they are not artistic or into meditating or therapy already,” Hubbard said. “I hope they walk away feeling refreshed, energized and just ‘zen.’ That is the sole hope for anyone who comes to my events.”

There are only 60 places available and the cost is only $22 per person. For more information, please contact Hubbard directly, by email: [email protected].

Greg Ritchie can be reached at [email protected]