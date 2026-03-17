Men Invited to Carry the Cross in Easter Procession through Crockett

By Greg Ritchie

Messenger Reporter

CROCKETT – On Easter afternoon, a group of local men plans to walk through town carrying wooden crosses — a public expression of faith meant to reflect on the meaning of the holiday and bring the community together.

Organizer Riccardo Hayes, a local businessman, said the idea for the Easter Procession of the Cross first came to him last year during prayer.

“It really started from a vision I had,” Hayes said. “God was just telling me that I needed to bear my own cross.”

That vision turned into a simple but meaningful gathering. Hayes built a set of wooden crosses himself and invited a small group of men to join him in a quiet procession. Last year about a dozen men took part, walking together without publicity or promotion.

“We didn’t advertise it. We didn’t even really put our names out there,” Hayes said. “It was just something we felt called to do.”

The men carried the crosses and walked together through town as a symbolic act of faith.

“It was amazing,” Hayes said. “For me and for some of the other guys, we really felt the Holy Spirit during that walk.”

The experience left a lasting impression on those who participated.

“You know, a lot of the burdens of the world just kind of fell away,” Hayes said. “There was almost a sense of rebirth and a different outlook on life through Christ.”

This year Hayes hopes to invite more men from across the area to join the procession. The Easter Procession of the Cross will gather at 1 p.m. April 5 in an open lot along the Loop across from Parker’s Hardware. The walk itself will begin around 1:30 p.m. From there, participants will carry their crosses along Houston Street and continue toward Seventh Street.

Hayes said he has been praying about the event and hopes to see as many as 100 men take part.

“When I was praying about it, I just had this image of a hundred men walking through town carrying crosses,” he said.

The procession will end near the site of the former Crockett high school downtown, where Hayes is working with local groups to create a new community space.

With permission from local organizations and church leaders, Hayes said plans are underway to install a 50-foot steel cross at the site. The cross will eventually be illuminated and placed above a fountain and reflecting pool as part of a larger outdoor gathering area.

Hayes said he hopes the location will grow into a peaceful place for the community.

“The whole area is going to be renovated,” he said. “We’re working toward creating a sanctuary-type space — a community garden area that’s open to the public.”

He said the project could eventually include expanded gardens, a gathering area and even an outdoor movie space for community events.

Following the Easter procession, participants will place their wooden crosses at the site before gathering for a short time of worship and fellowship. Food trucks are also expected to be on hand so participants can spend time together afterward.

Hayes said the symbolism behind the event is rooted deeply in the Easter story.

“The cross represents redemption,” he said. “Jesus sacrificed his life for us, and through the cross we have victory.”

He said the event is meant to bring men together in faith, regardless of church affiliation.

“There are Baptists here, Methodists, Protestants — all different churches,” Hayes said. “The goal is just to bring men together in fellowship and break down some of those boundaries.”

Hayes believes strong communities are built when men take active roles in supporting faith, family and one another.

“My personal belief is that men really need to rise up in their position in the community,” he said. “When men come together in Christ, it strengthens the whole community.”

For those who participated last year, Hayes said carrying the cross had a deeper meaning and the experience can bring a sense of peace and renewal.

“When you rely on Jesus Christ, it really makes life easier,” he said. “The Holy Spirit is always with us. When you walk in that spirit instead of the burdens of the world, it changes everything.”

Hayes said he hopes men from across Houston County will consider taking part in this year’s walk.

“We just want to invite anyone who feels called to come walk with us,” he said.

Regardless of how many people attend, Hayes said the meaning of the event remains the same.

“The important part is walking that cross,” he said.

More information about the event can be found on Facebook at Fathers in Christ Jesus.

Greg Ritchie can be reached at [email protected]