Commissioners Hold Short Meeting

By Will Johnson

Messenger Reporter

HOUSTON COUNTY – The Houston County Commissioners Court met in called meeting – via the internet – on Friday morning, July 17.

The purpose of the meeting concerned two personnel matters which were both unanimously approved by the commissioners.

The first item was the promotion of Houston County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Mike Cochran to the position of investigator and to adjust his rate of pay in accordance with his new position.

The second item of business was the hiring of Rocky Hoch as a deputy sheriff.

With no further agenda items to discuss, the meeting was adjourned at 11:03 am.

