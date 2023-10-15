County Commissioners Renew Spay and Neuter Program

By Greg Ritchie

Messenger Reporter

HOUSTON COUNTY – The Houston County Commissioners Court recently voted to renew the county’s funding for their spay and neuter program for all county residents. Commissioner’s Assistant Sharon Luker released a statement regarding the program:

“Houston County Commissioners Court for the second year is implementing a voucher system for the citizens of Houston County in the amount of $50 to use towards the cost of spay/neuter for one dog or cat at either Crockett Veterinary Hospital or South Pine Animal Hospital.

The applicant will be required to fill out a simple application. Houston County will issue 100 vouchers per year, regardless of income and only one voucher per household. The only requirement is to fill out the application, initial, sign and show proof of residency (utility bill, insurance statement, tax statement) and provide current driver’s license.

The voucher is based off the application. The resident will call the vet of their choice and make the appointment after receiving the voucher. The day of the scheduled surgery they will give the voucher to the office staff when they check you in to receive the $50 credit. Any other charges will be the responsibility of the pet owner. Rabies shots are required by law and will be the responsibility of the pet owner.

Each voucher will have an expiration date of three months from the date of issue and if not used by the date of expiration, will be voided and the funds will be used to help another pet owner of Houston County.

For more information call Sharon Luker, Commissioners Assistant at 936-544-3255 ext. 279.”

Greg Ritchie can be reached at [email protected]