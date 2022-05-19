Local Athletes Compete in UIL Track and Field State Championships

By Will Johnson

Messenger Reporter

AUSTIN – The 2022 UIL State Track and Field Meet was held over the weekend and several area athletes were among the competitors trying to see who the best of the best was.

The Lovelady Lions and Lady Lions had several competitors in the field and the Lady Lions tied for 12th overall in the team standings with 18 points.

Mihyia Davis showcased her speed in the 100m dash and finished third in the event with a time of 12.24. She was nipped for second place by D’Miyah Griffin from Bremond who ran a time of 12.02 while Victoria Byrd from Joaquin won the event with a time of 11.69.

Mihyia was also part of the Lady Lions’ 4x200m relay team that finished fourth with a time of 1:46.57. She was joined on the relay team by Anyya Mitchell, Scout Lovell and Bailee Albinus. The team from Haskell had the winning time of 1:42.58, while Panhandle was second with a 1:46.09 and Shelbyville was third with a time of 1:46.13.

Anyya Mitchell, who ran the lead-off leg of the 4x200m relay, also qualified for state in the 100m hurdles and finished fifth with a time of 15.21. The winning time was 14.48.

Also from the 4x200m relay team, Scout Lovell qualified for state in the pole vault and finished in seventh place with a height of 10’-00”. The winning height was 13’-9.25”.

Kylie Pugh qualified for the state meet in the discus and finished in fifth place with a throw of 121’-6”. The winning throw was measured at 132’-11”.

Moving to the boys, Lovelady Lion Erik Castillo finished sixth in the discus with a throw of 150’-04”. The winning throw came in at 186’-6”.

Shaun Easterling finished seventh in the 110m hurdles with a time of 15.37. The winning time was 14.41

Landen LeBlanc finished in eighth place in the pole vault with a height of 13’-6”. The winning height was 17’-0.25”.

Representing the Crockett Bulldogs, Joseph Tuggle qualified for the state meet in the pole vault and finished in eighth place with a height of 13’-0”. The winning height was 16’-6”.

From all of us at The Messenger Sports, congratulations on a job well done and best of luck in your future endeavors.

Will Johnson may be contacted via e-mail at wjohnson@messenger-news.com.