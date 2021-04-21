Batter Up!

Opening Day of Grapeland Youth Baseball

By Will Johnson

Messenger Reporter

CROCKETT – The sky overhead was overcast and gloomy early in the day, but as the morning progressed, the clouds gave way to sunshine as Opening Day ceremonies were held on the Grapeland Youth Baseball Association (GYBA) Fields, on Saturday, April 17.

A parade through downtown Grapeland, replete with fire trucks and police cars, escorted all the youth baseball teams to the GYBA fields for the opening ceremonies.

Following the formalities, the various teams displayed cakes that had been prepared for Opening Day and a cake auction was held to help raise money for the erstwhile Grapeland Youth Baseball teams.

Last year, COVID-19 wiped out the season and any fundraising efforts by the GYBA. This year, however, the parents, friends and relatives of the players came out in full force.

Ansel Bradshaw was the emcee for the event and he coaxed the crowd to open their wallets and purses to help raise money for the baseball operations.

The previous high-water mark had been approximately $3,500. Saturday’s event, however, raised approximately $19,300 – quite an improvement from years gone by.

Once all the cakes had been auctioned, the teams began play in the 2021 season.



