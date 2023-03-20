Fatal Wreck on FM 229 Leads to Death of Crockett Woman

By Greg Ritchie

Messenger Reporter

HOUSTON COUNTY – A fatal two-car crash led to one fatality and is under investigation by Texas Department of Public Safety. The Messenger received the following statement:

“The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Troopers are investigating a fatal crash that occurred on Farm-to-Market Road 229, near the 666-mile marker, that occurred Thursday, March 16, 2023.

The preliminary investigation indicates that at approximately 7:15 a.m., a 2008 Jeep SUV was traveling south, while a 2005 Hyundai passenger car was traveling north. It is reported that the driver of the passenger car traveled into the oncoming lane, in a curve, where it struck the SUV head-on.

The driver of the Jeep and one passenger were transported to Crockett Medical Center for treatment. The driver is identified as 36-year-old Nadine Colbert of Crockett.

The driver of the Hyundai was transported to Crockett Medical Center where they succumbed to injuries sustained during the crash. The driver was identified as 43-year-old Amanda Weaver of Crockett.

This is an ongoing investigation and no further information is available at this time.”

Greg Ritchie can be reached at [email protected]