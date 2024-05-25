Tom Ervine (75) of Crockett, TX, was born October 29, 1948 in Crockett, TX to Tom Frank Daniels and Cluteen Ervine.

He grew up in the Crockett community and graduated from Ralph Bunche High School, where he was an outstanding athlete.

Big E started his work career at Vulcraft, in Grapalend, Texas in 1967 and retired in 1994 after 27 faithful years.

In 1968, Big E met Esaricelene Harris and they later married in 1997. They had five (5) kids, fifteen (15) grandkids, and fifteen (15) great grandkids.

Big E transitioned peacefully on May 18, 2024, at The Woodlands Nursing Home and Rehab.

He is preceded in death by his devoted wife Esaricelene Harris-Ervin; both parents, Tom Frank Daniels, and Cluteen Ervin; two (2) daughters, Diane Moten and Therlesia Harris.

Left to continue his legacy is son Paul (Deloris) Harris, Italy, TX; daughters, Tonya Harris, Crockett, TX and Bonetta (Thomas) Harris-McDowell, Waco, TX; brothers, Jim (Loretta) Ervin, Norris (Karen) Ervin, Joe (Kathy) Graham, Johnnie Ray “Coach” Ervin, Clifford Ervin; sisters, Vaneser (Ray) Mitchel, Yvonne (Jerry) Holmes, Brenda Ervin, Angela (Kevin) Ewing; great aunts, Theresa (Polk) Colter, Mary Daniels-Hutton; great uncle , Albert “Junebug” Reese, Jr.; sister-in-law, Rose Washington; brothers-in-law, Donald (Cinzia) Harris, Sedrick (Tonya) Harris; fifteen (15) grandkids and fifteen (15) great grandkids; and a host family and friends.

Services for Mr. Ervin were held Saturday, May 25, 2024 at 11:00 AM at Bethel Baptist Church, Crockett, TX. Rev. Bill Reese. Interment Forest Lawn Cemetery in Crockett, TX.

