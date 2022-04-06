Mark Chestnutt Concert Postponed

By Will Johnson

Messenger Reporter

CROCKETT – The Piney Woods Fine Arts Association (PWFAA) has announced the Mark Chetsnutt concert scheduled for April 23 has been postponed because of delays in in his recovery from back surgery.

The PWFAA has stated a new date will be scheduled and previously purchased tickets will still be honored. As soon as a new date is contracted, the PWFAA will announce it.

In a post on Mark Chestnutt’s Facebook page, the crooner stated, “Hey folks, I just wanted to send out a little update about my health conditions as I haven’t really posted anything about it in a while. I am, and have been, going to physical therapy twice a week and am really noticing a difference in my stamina and strength. I have had some issues with neuropathy that was concerning, but that has started to subside and that has allowed me to be more proactive in my recovery. It’s a slow process, but I can see a light at the end of the tunnel for a change. I have also changed my diet to a more healthy approach and all of that combined has made me really start feeling better, and the better I feel, the more I want to work towards doing more to feel even better and hopefully get back out there and do a little sangin’. I want to thank all of my fans, friends, and family so much for your patience and support during these very difficult times after my back surgery. I can’t express how thankful and lucky I am to have so much support and I hope to see you all out there on the road as soon as possible.”

Will Johnson may be contacted via e-mail at wjohnson@messenger-news.com.