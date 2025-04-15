Local Businesswoman Tami Bruner Honored with Champion for Children Award

By Kelly Nicol

Messenger Publisher

HOUSTON COUNTY — Local businesswoman and child advocate Tami Bruner was presented with the prestigious Champion for Children Award this week, recognizing her unwavering commitment to the welfare of children in Houston County and beyond.

The award was presented by Tim Allen, President of the Houston County Child Welfare Board and member of the State of Texas Child Welfare Board. Allen praised Bruner’s dedication to improving the lives of vulnerable children, noting her leadership roles and hands-on involvement in child advocacy.

Bruner, who has served as president of the Houston County Child Welfare Board for the past three years, helped lead the county to a notable decrease in child abuse cases during her tenure — an achievement also recognized by the Texas State Child Welfare Board.

In addition to her work with the Child Welfare Board, Bruner currently serves as president of the board for Kalin’s Center, a nonprofit organization supporting victims of child abuse.

She was instrumental in keeping the center operational during a critical five-month period from October 2022 to February 2023, when the organization was without an executive director. Bruner handled day-to-day operations, managed payroll, ensured bills were paid, and secured grant fund reimbursements to keep essential services running smoothly.

Earlier this year, Bruner also received the Kalin’s Center Teardrop Award in recognition of those efforts.

Her history of service extends beyond her current roles. Bruner has previously served as a Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) and as a foster parent, experiences that have given her a deeply personal understanding of the challenges faced by children in the welfare system.

“Her commitment is evident not only in the positions she holds but in the results she delivers,” Allen said during the award presentation. “Tami Bruner is a true champion for children in our community.”

On behalf of our community, The Messenger would like to congratulate Mrs. Bruner on her award and thank her for her efforts to protect the children of our community.