Community Invited To “Walk The Camino” Through Special Presentation In Crockett

By Greg Ritchie

Messenger Reporter

CROCKETT — A journey that spans more than 500 miles across northern Spain will soon be shared much closer to home.

All Saints Episcopal Church will host a special presentation by Rev. Kevin Wittmayer on April 26, offering local residents a chance to experience the story and spiritual lessons of the historic Camino de Santiago without ever leaving Crockett.

Wittmayer, an Episcopal priest and author, recently released the book “40 Days and Nights on the Camino de Santiago,” which chronicles his pilgrimage along the famed route. The Camino, often referred to as “The Way,” has been traveled for centuries by those seeking clarity, healing and spiritual renewal.

His book follows that journey day by day, blending personal experiences with scripture and reflection, and inviting readers to consider their own walk of faith.

The presentation will begin at 11 a.m., with lunch to follow, at All Saints Episcopal Church, located at 1301 E. Houston in Crockett.

Organizers say the event is designed not only to share the story of the Camino, but also to offer encouragement and inspiration for those facing challenges in their own lives.

Wittmayer’s journey began during a difficult season, when he stepped away from the demands of ministry and set out on the Camino in search of renewal. What followed was a physically demanding and deeply personal experience that reshaped his faith and perspective.

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Through his presentation, attendees will hear firsthand about the challenges of the trail, the moments of reflection along the way and the lessons learned through the journey.

The Camino de Santiago itself is one of the most well-known pilgrimage routes in the world, drawing travelers from across the globe each year. While many make the journey for spiritual reasons, others are drawn by the opportunity for personal growth and reflection.

The upcoming event in Crockett aims to bring a piece of that experience to the local community.

A worship service will also be held at 10 a.m. prior to the presentation, with Wittmayer serving as guest preacher.

Pastor Suzanne Hollifield invites the public to attend, hear the story and be inspired.

Greg Ritchie can be reached at [email protected]