Lovelady Lions Maul Colmesneil 51 – 0

COLMESNEIL – The Messenger would like to extend our prayers, well wishes and gratitude to Lawanna Monk, who has covered the Lovelady Lions with both amazing pictures and play-by-play stories. Monk was on the sidelines, as always, at the recent game at Colmesneil when only a couple of minutes into the game, she was struck by a player and knocked down. Although in pain and realizing she was hurt, Monk stayed through the game and only later discovered her left leg was broken. While still in good spirits, Monk is recovering and The Messenger asks our readers to join us in thanking her for her dedication to bringing us the details of every game, both home and away. We wish her a speedy recovery and look forward to her return to the field and to these pages.

The game started out fast and was over in a flash. Bulldogs won the toss and deferred to the second half. The opening kickoff was fielded by Skylar Pipkin on the five yard line and returned 95 yards for a TD with 11:48 on the clock. Pipkin took a direct snap and up the middle for the extra two; Lovelady 8 – Colmesneil 0.

Brady McCullough kicked off to the Bulldogs and they were dropped at the nine-yard line. On Bulldog third down, Pipkin intercepted a pass near mid-field and returned it to the Bulldog 20 yard line. On first down QB Lance Pierce handed off to Pipkin and he was in for the TD with 10:43 on the clock. The two-point conversion failed; Lovelady 14 – Colmesneil 0.

The next Lion score came on a 46 yard TD pass from Pierce to Ky Terry with 7:37 on the clock. The extra point was good; Lovelady 21 – Colmesneil 0.

McCullough’s kick was fielded at the Bulldog 30 and brought down by Lion Lane Wilson. Eric Castillo and company held the Bulldogs, forcing a punt. Pipkin fielded the ball and returned it close to 60 yards for the TD with 3:35 on the clock. McCullough’s kick was good; Lovelady 28 – Colmesneil 0.

Second quarter action started with a 22-yard TD run up the middle by Cortavies Whitaker with 9:13 on the clock. The kick was good; Lovelady 35 – Colmesneil 0.

With 1:06 left in the half, Pierce completed another 38-yard pass to Pipkin for the TD. McCullough’s kick was good; Lovelady 42 Colmesneil 0.

McCullough’s kick was fielded at the 10 and returned to the 20 where C. J. Wiley and Cason Watson made the tackle for the lions. The Bulldogs were able to get their first 1st down of the game but were forced to punt before getting another. Ky Terry fielded the punt and had a nice return, but it was brought back to the Lion 47 due to a holding penalty. Clifton Davis carried to the 20. Jordan Blackmon carried for the next three downs and for the TD with 2:20 on the clock. The kick was good; Lovelady 49 – Colmesneil 0.

The next scoring drive for the Lions started with a Bulldog punt. Jaden Shelton moved the ball to the Bulldog 30 and a Bulldog personal foul moved the Lions on to the 20. Courtney Whitaker gained five yards. QB Cody James handed off to Whitaker and he made it to the 10. The Lions were set back five yards on the next down. McCullough kicked a field goal with 3:30. Lovelady 51 – Colmesneil 0.