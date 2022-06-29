Fourth of July Parade Slated for Saturday

By Will Johnson

Messenger Reporter

CROCKETT – It’s summertime in East Texas and one of the highlights of the summer season is the Annual Fourth of July parade through the streets of downtown Crockett.

The Crockett Area Chamber of Commerce and the Crockett Downtown Association are inviting the community to come out and celebrate Independence Day on Saturday, July 2 at 10:00 am on the Houston County Courthouse Square.

All Americana is the theme this year and the parade line up at begins at 9 am in front of the First Baptist Church, located at 801 E. Goliad Ave.

One of the highlights of the July 4 celebration is the homemade fruit pie contest. Contestants need to have their entries checked in between 9 am and 10 am at the in front of the Moosehead Café, located at 412 E. Houston Ave. Please put your name on all entries.

There is also a bicycle decorating contest for the kids. Children wanting to participate in the bike decorating contest need to meet at the Crockett Bank Drive thru on East Houston at 9 am.

There will be first, second and third place winners of the pie, bike decorating and float contests and the winners will be announced on the east side of the courthouse following the parade.

Free hot dogs will be provided by C&C Antiques and Emporium on the corner of The Moosehead Café.

Come on out and let’s celebrate the 246th Birthday of the United States of America!

For more information, please call 936-544-2359.

Will Johnson may be contacted via e-mail at wjohnson@messenger-news.com.