New Generation Needed at Historical Commission

By Greg Ritchie

Messenger Reporter

HOUSTON COUNTY – Our readers have no doubt noticed the repeated calls for volunteers to our local fire departments in the pages of The Messenger. What to do if you have the time and inclination to volunteer for something, but not quite the physique for running into burning buildings?

Never fear, the Houston County Historical Commission (HCHC) is in need for volunteers, both to help in the office and work from home. Celebrating, honoring and preserving the history of this great county is a work of love from the members of HCHC, who couldn’t exist without the generous support of those who volunteer, donate and the support of county officials.

Full disclosure – as a lover of both Houston County and history in general, I was proud to recently be elected to serve in HCHC and help preserve and protect our history.

Their downtown office is a destination for locals and out-of-towners alike, who come with questions about cemeteries, history and orientation. The work, according to Wanda Jordan, is easy, and the good folks at HCHC are happy to welcome newcomers and show them the ropes.

“Volunteers would answer the phone, and the person on the other end of the phone would say, ‘My grandfather or my grandmother is buried in Houston County. Can you help me locate where that cemetery is?’” Jordan said. “Or it might be someone who says, ‘My family owned a house there; can you tell me if that house still exists?’ Or it might be a newcomer who’s bought a house that wants to know maybe the history of the residents of that home.”

HCHC is open most days, but suffers from a lack of volunteers. They try and catalog all of the cemeteries in the area and are working to get as much information online as possible. The online aspect has allowed them tom offer volunteers the opportunity to work from home, helping to keep online records updated from the old paper county records.

Jordan would also like to see someone who could help show off the old settler’s cabin in downtown Crockett when tourists arrive. The cabin was recently updated and made safe for visitors thanks to the City of Crockett, who donated the money to get the cabin ready for guests. Jordan noted the cabin, along with other places in the county, is something to be proud of and show off – but not always possible, due to a lack of personnel.

Sometimes the work is just helping the group finish smaller projects, such as helping to repair a damaged sign or contacting state officials to make sure new projects don’t trample on historic buildings or places. Jordan said working in the office is fun, since you never quite know what to expect, from inquiries dating back 100 years, to someone wanting to know what the significance is to something they found in their attic.

The office itself, located in the County Annex Building at 401 East Goliad in downtown Crockett is a testament to county officials who house the group and help with the utilities. The group would love for a younger generation to get involved since, it’s their history, too.

“If we don’t learn from what went before us, we’re going to make the same mistakes over again,” Jordan said. “The history of the county tells us who we are and what this place we call home is, what made it what it is. To be proud of where we live – this is our home, and the realization of what it must have taken to get this country settled – and it took some tough old people to put this country together. We need to honor those people and appreciate the effort that went in to do it.”

If you can volunteer your time or expertise, please contact HCHC at (936) 544-3255, ext. 238

Greg Ritchie can be reached at [email protected]