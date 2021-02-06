CMC and Latexo ISD Kick Off Health Careers Program

Special to The Messenger

CROCKETT – Crockett Medical Center (CMC) and Latexo ISD have joined forces to implement a clinical practicum program. Select LISD health science students spend two days a week at CMC doing clinical rounds, shadowing licensed professionals in different departments such as: the Rural Health Clinic, Specialty Care Clinic, ER, Laboratory, Pharmacy, Radiology, Cardio-respiratory, and Physical Therapy. The students also get to observe select surgery cases.

The program allows Latexo students to gain important experience and information in a real-world setting pertaining to their future careers in the health care field. Their primary participation is through observation of the clinical settings followed by an evaluation.

LISD has a complete health science program, offering classes in principles, heath science theory and medical terminology. In addition, the district offers certifications as a phlebotomy technician, a pharmacy technician and as an EKG technician. The capstone class is the clinical/job shadowing program in different Crockett medical facilities as a senior.

CMC takes seriously its commitment to be a resource to the surrounding community. This program is one of the ways they are helping train the next generation of health care providers for the hospital and all of Houston County.

CEO Tommy Johnson stated: “It is really exciting to see the energy at Latexo ISD around their Health Careers Program. Here at Crockett Medical Center, we welcome students from a variety of programs but now having high school seniors at our facility to observe the high quality and state of the art care we deliver to the community is just wonderful.”

If you have any questions about the program or have a desire to have a student participate, contact Chris Cravens at Latexo ISD at 936-852-3950.