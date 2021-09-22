Last Tune-up Before District for Most

Area Teams Go 2-4

By Will Johnson

Messenger Reporter

EAST TEXAS – This past Friday night, five of the six area teams suited up for their least game before district play begins. It was a tune-up, if you will, before the games really matter and for most, it showed there is still some work to be done if they hope to reach the postseason.

The Grapeland Sandies welcomed the Kirbyville Wildcats to Sandie Stadium last Friday and for the better part of three quarters, Grapeland hung tough. Unfortunately, penalties and turnovers jumped up to bite the Sandies in the second half.

That, along with battling a good Kirbyville team, proved to be too much for the home team to overcome as Grapeland fell by a score of 33-14.

The Lovelady Lions were also at home last week and welcomed the Normangee Panthers to the Lions’ Den. Lovelady played well against what was thought to be a really good Normangee team and flat out whooped ‘em, winning by a score of 35-6.

The Lions are starting to round into form as they open district this week with a home game against the Tenaha Tigers.

In Crockett, the Bulldogs fell behind early to the Garrison Bulldogs and had to play from behind the entire game. Crockett cut the score to a single possession several times, but every time they would get close, Garrison would pull away as the Bulldogs in maroon hung on to win by a final score of 33-24.

Moving to Anderson County, the Elkhart Elks were hoping to go 4-0 for the first time in several years. It was the big play that doomed the Elks in their matchup with the Corrigan-Camden Bulldogs.

Corrigan scored on a 50-yard pass in the first quarter and followed up with a long run to open the second quarter which led to a short TD plunge. The Elks cut the lead to six in the third quarter but a 30-yard TD pass on fourth-and-long doomed the Elks as they fell to the Bulldogs, 28-14.

The Westwood Panthers welcomed the Centerville Tigers to Panther Stadium on Friday and it took an overtime period to see which one of the big cats would emerge victorious.

The Panthers had a chance to win in OT but missed a field goal opportunity. Centerville took possession after the missed FG and drove down to score the winning TD with less than a minute left in the extra frame to pull out the 26-20 win.

The Palestine Wildcats hosted the Waco Connally Cadets last Friday and used their running game to hold off the Cadets.

The Wildcats amassed nearly 300 yards on the ground as Palestine closed out its non-conference schedule with a 31-22 win.

Will Johnson may be contacted via e-mail at wjohnson@messenger-news.com