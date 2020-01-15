Indians Take down Lions

Groveton 64, Lovelady 56

By Will Johnson

Messenger Reporter

LOVELADY – The Lovelady Lions welcomed the Groveton Indians to town for a District 20-2A hoops matchup on Friday afternoon of last week as the threat of severe weather forced the game to be moved up to an earlier start time.

The earlier start time seemed to benefit the Lions initially but a big third quarter from the Indians did Lovelady in as they fell to Groveton by a final score of 64-56.

The Lions jumped out to an early 13-8 lead after the first quarter thanks to five points from Seth Murray, along with four apiece from Slade Murray and Kaven Rollo.

Cole DeWitt dropped in four first quarter points for the Indians while Davaurrio Horace and Malachi Stewart had two apiece.

The momentum switched sides in the second quarter as Groveton outscored Lovelady 24-18 in the period to take a 32-31 lead into the locker room at the half.

Horace paced the Indians with 12 points in the quarter, while DeWitt added five. Cole Sullivan and Dylan Wells had three apiece while Cade Steubing made one of two from the line to close out Groveton’s first half scoring.

Slade Murray

Jaedin Watts dropped in seven second quarter points for Lovelady while Morgan Thrasher had four and Shamar Terry had three. Both Slade Murray and Nick Ochoa had two for the Lions in the period.

The third quarter proved to be pivotal for the Indians as they outscored the Lions 20-12 to take a nine point lead into the final eight minutes of play.

DeWitt went off for 14 points in the third while Horace added six for the Indians.

Slade Murray knocked down seven points for Lovelady in the third while Terry had three and Watts had two.

The Lions came roaring back in the fourth to cut the lead down to three in the final two minutes, but the Indians held on to take the win by a final score of 64-56.

Both Murray and Watts had five for the Lions in the final period of play while Rollo had two and Ochoa made one of two from the line.

DeWitt and Wells both scored three for the Indians while Horace, Steubing and Stewart all had two.

On the game, Groveton was led by Cole DeWitt with a game-high 26 points while Davaurrio Horace poured in 22. Dylan Wells went for six, Malachi Stewart added four while Cade Steubing and Cole Sullivan both had three.

The Lions were led in scoring by Slade Murray with 18 points and Jaedin Watts with 14. Shamar Terry and Kaven Rollo both had six while Seth Murray added five. Morgan Thrasher had four and Nick Ochoa chipped in three to round out the Lions’ scoring.

