Single Mega-Donor Overshadows Ward Campaign as Primary Nears

By Greg Ritchie

Messenger Reporter

HOUSTON COUNTY – As the Republican primary for Texas Senate District 3 enters its final weeks, campaign finance disclosures have become a central issue in the race between State Rep. Trent Ashby and challenger Rhonda Ward, with many East Texas voters raising questions about the scale — and source — of Ward’s campaign funding.

Ward’s campaign reported raising nearly $2 million during the most recent reporting period. However, campaign finance records show that approximately $1.96 million — about 95% of her total fundraising — came from a single donor, James Moyer.

The concentration of funding from one individual has prompted discussion throughout the district, particularly as more information about Moyer’s business background has become part of the public conversation.

Moyer is a co-founder of Monolithic Power Systems, a global semiconductor manufacturer that supplies power management technology used in large-scale data centers and other advanced computing applications. The company operates internationally and maintains multiple facilities in China, according to information published on its corporate website.

Monolithic Power Systems’ leadership includes Chairman and CEO Michael R. Hsing, Executive Vice President of Global Operations Deming Xiao, and Executive Vice President and General Counsel Saria Tseng. The company is headquartered in the United States but has extensive manufacturing and operational ties overseas.

The donor’s business background has also sharpened local concern because Monolithic Power Systems is closely tied to data-center infrastructure, an industry known for its heavy demands on both electricity and water. While no specific project has been proposed in Senate District 3, East Texas has recently seen growing debate over groundwater availability, large-scale industrial use and long-term resource protection.

The combination of an overwhelmingly large campaign donation and a donor whose company serves water- and power-intensive enterprises has raised questions about how future policy decisions might be influenced — particularly as the state continues to grapple with balancing economic development and natural-resource conservation.

For some voters in East Texas, those international connections — combined with the size of the donation — have raised concerns about influence and accountability, even as Ward’s campaign insists the contribution is lawful and appropriate.

“When nearly all of a campaign’s funding comes from a single source, voters should reasonably ask who that candidate will ultimately answer to,” Ashby said in a statement. “Campaign finance disclosures exist for a reason — transparency matters, especially when one individual has outsized influence. Elections should be about earning the trust of voters, not relying on a single check to fund an entire campaign. This Senate seat is not for sale.”

Ward has rejected suggestions that the donation reflects outside influence, defending Moyer as a conservative supporter and district constituent.

“I am grateful to have the amazing funding of hundreds of in-district donors,” Ward said in a campaign statement. “I am honored to have real grassroots support in all 18 counties of this district and the backing of several major donors in the district, including Jim Moyer.”

Her campaign has described Moyer as a retired electrical engineer with a history of supporting Republican candidates.

Still, some voters say the issue is less about legality and more about optics and trust — particularly in a region where concerns about land use, groundwater availability and large-scale infrastructure development are already top of mind.

“It’s not about whether the donation breaks the law,” said one East Texas Republican voter who asked not to be named. “It’s about whether one donor — especially one tied to a global corporation with major operations in China — should be able to fund almost an entire campaign.”

Others say the situation underscores why campaign finance transparency matters, especially in down-ballot races where individual donations can carry significant weight.

Ashby, who has served multiple terms in the Texas House, has framed the race as a choice between experience and independence versus what he calls concentrated financial influence.

Ward, meanwhile, has emphasized her business background and pledged to prioritize East Texas interests in Austin.

The Republican primary election will be held Tuesday, March 3. As Election Day approaches, the source and concentration of campaign funding may emerge as a defining issue for many voters deciding who they believe will best represent East Texas in Senate District 3.

Greg Ritchie can be reached at [email protected]