Sheriff Elect Joins School Police Force

By Greg Ritchie

Messenger Reporter

LATEXO – After the primary elections at the beginning of the month, Zak Benge was declared the winner to be the next Houston County Sheriff. With no democrat in the race, the November elections are just a formality and Benge will be the next sheriff. Without a race to run in November, Benge will not take office until the first day of 2025 and was eager to find something useful to do in the meantime, as he learns a new aspect of law enforcement in the county – that of a school resource officer, or SRO.

The Latexo Independent School District (LISD) Board of Directors agreed, welcoming Benge to the district at their Monday, Mar. 18 board meeting.

LISD Superintendent Michael Woodard told The Messenger, “We are proud to have the sheriff-elect working with us and look forward to working with him once he takes office.”

LISD Police Chief Ryan Martin had published the district’s need for an SRO to be posted at the elementary, after the previous officer was offered a position at another department. Martin said he was blessed to have many viable candidates to hire, but with a limited time before the end of school and the summer break, it made more sense for the district to bring Benge in to help, until he will need to devote his time completely to the sheriff’s department and the greater law enforcement needs of the county.

“I’ve known him for a long time and we’ve worked together on a lot of cases. I know he’s a good officer and I know his qualifications. I am really happy to have him here, even if it’s just for a few months,” Martin said.

Latexo ISD Superintendent Michael Woodard and LISD Police Chief Ryan Martin

When Martin first took the position, he told The Messenger it was great to be able to work in a law enforcement position where everyone he met was thrilled to see him. After many years working difficult cases, making sure the schools were safe while the kids hi-fived him was certainly a welcome change.

Benge couldn’t agree more.

“We are more of a reactionary force, there to protect the schools and keep everyone safe. The kids themselves – they are more worried about play, nap and snack-time! The kids are great and happy to see us there,” Benge said.

For Benge, there is a bigger picture and the opportunity to serve with the school will provide him valuable first-person insight into one of the aspects of a sheriff’s role – making sure schools are safe.

“The timing was great. It gave me an opportunity to really see the flip-side of what the school resource officers do and the environment they work in,” Benge said. “When I get into office, I will have a better grasp and better understanding of how to work more cooperatively with our school districts.”

Martin and the district are working now to get Benge’s paperwork and other details worked out before he begins.

Once Benge takes the oath of office and becomes the new sheriff, he will surely not forget those beaming, confident faces of the little students he is soon to meet at Latexo Elementary.

Greg Ritchie can be reached at [email protected]