Agri-Life Program Looks To Wow Houston County

CROCKETT – Texas A&M Agrilife Extension’s “WOWE” program visited Crockett Tuesday, Mar. 5 to visit with both city representatives and others in the community to present their unique program to deal with Texas counties facing unique challenges in access to healthy food and keeping active.

As one of 13 counties targeted by the program, WOWE – which stands for Working on Wellness Environments – presented their program of support for communities with higher levels of obesity and related issues. Noting an obesity rate of 40% in Houston County, the group first asked participants to place markers on a map to show healthy food, non-healthy food and areas for exercise in and around the city.

With plenty of local gyms, hiking and parks, Houston County has many opportunities for healthy exercise, even if not enough of us take advantage of them. While every restaurant offers “cheat-day” or not-so-healthy options, there are a number of places offering health-conscious foods, from schools and senior care centers, to grocery stores, farm-to-market restaurants and other nutritious options. Crockett, in particular, seemed to do well, in both of these categories.

In many of the areas the group works in, there is no grocery store at all, other than a convenience store, some of which do not offer many healthy options. The group explained their mission of helping communities such as ours to increase places to buy healthier food and stay active, but also to make sure the community knows about these options and they are available to all.

Crockett Library’s Judy Scott and Crockett Mayor Dr. Ianthia Fisher help mark where the city can do better to offer healthy choices for locals at a recent conference designed to help communities live better.

Crockett Mayor Dr. Ianthia Fisher agreed, but said one challenge is to make better use of the resources the city already has, saying sometimes it’s more a matter of getting things properly organized with what you have, before you know what needs to be added.

Some of the options discussed were working with food outlets to make sure there are always healthy choices, including everything from church pot-luck lunches to local sports concession stands.

The presentation pointed out they cannot do the work for the communities they serve, but only offer guidance on what each community determines it needs. Should there be an interactive map of healthy options and active spots, in map form and online? What diverse groups in the area should and could come together to make the push for a healthier lifestyle?

With the risks of high levels of obesity in the county and its related health care costs, are there enough healthy options now? Would more options mean more buy-in from citizens, or do people make their choices regardless of what they see around them? Would accepting government food assistance at places like farmers’ markets help getting healthy food to more people?

A lot of questions, which the people of Crockett must determine. In bigger cities, some in economically-depressed areas must travel far to have access to the fruits and vegetables in a quality grocery store. Crockett, however, is blessed with several such stores, along with healthier options at most local restaurants and several gyms. There are wide spaces at Davy Crockett Park for walking and other exercise, plus the county offers miles and miles of wilderness to engage in outdoor activities.

It will be up to those in Crockett to determine what might move the needle on getting people to make healthier decisions, while respecting their right to make their own choices.

The group will continue to work with city leaders to find creative ways to make healthier options easier, for those who wish to take advantage of them.

