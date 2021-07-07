Governor, HHSC Announce Extension of Emergency SNAP Benefits for July

By Will Johnson

Messenger Reporter

EAST TEXAS – Even though the State of Texas is slowly starting to recover from the financial devastation caused by COVID-19, many Texans are still struggling to make ends meet.

By the end of May, the Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) determined nearly 5,000 residents of Houston and Anderson County were enrolled in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) and over 10,000 residents were eligible. SNAP has played a significant part in helping people get back on their feet and the emergency SNAP benefits have now been extended through the month of July.

On Tuesday, July 6, Governor Greg Abbott announced the HHSC will be providing approximately $262 million in emergency SNAP food benefits for the month of July, as the state continues its response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Thank you to HHSC for continuing to provide these crucial food benefits to so many Texas families,” Gov. Abbott stated in a press release. “With the support of HHSC and the USDA, families across the state can continue to put food on the table for their loved ones.”

According to Texas HHS Access and Eligibility Services Deputy Executive Commissioner Wayne Salter, “As the pandemic continues to impact Texas families, we will continue to provide support to these families through emergency SNAP benefits, which allow the purchases of healthy, nutritious foods.”

HHSC received federal approval from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to extend the maximum, allowable amount of SNAP benefits to recipients based on family size, and all SNAP households will receive a minimum of $95 in emergency allotments, the governor’s press release indicated.

“The emergency July allotments are in addition to the more than $3.69 billion in benefits previously provided to Texans since April 2020. Recipients will also continue to receive a 15 percent increase in their total benefits, which will continue monthly until September 2021. This 15 percent increase and the additional emergency allotment amount should appear in recipients’ accounts by July 31,” the press release stated.

Administered by HHSC, SNAP is a federal program that provides food assistance to approximately 1.6 million eligible low-income families and individuals in Texas. Texans in need can apply for benefits, including SNAP and Medicaid, at YourTexasBenefits.com or use the Your Texas Benefits mobile app to manage their benefits.