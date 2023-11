Above picture: Left to right Lion Martha Childress, first place winner Kolton Martin, second place Carter Lewis, third place winner Alana Walker and Lion Billie Kaminsky. (Photo credit

The Grapeland Noon Lions presented the winners of the International Lions Club art contest. Each received a monetary award and the winner will continue to compete in the competition, where the eventual winner will travel to the International Lions convention in Australia.

First place winner Kolton Martin

Second place Carter Lewis