Will Yates Announces Candidacy for Houston County Commissioner

Special to The Messenger

HOUSTON COUNTY – My name is Will Yates and I would like to announce my candidacy as a Republican candidate for Houston County Commissioner for Precinct One.

I have lived in the Grapeland area my whole life, living in the same address for almost 30 years. I went to Grapeland schools, before working for NUCOR-Vulcraft for 10 years. I have worked the last 23 years as a farrier, shoeing horses and I have some cows and rope a little, too.

I have been married to my wife Tracey for 35 years and we have been blessed with three sons, Justin Ty, Travis Garrett and Trenton Lee.

God moved me to get into ministry and for more than 14 years, I have been the pastor of Cowboy Church in Grapeland. God has kept me alive and working and I am grateful for everything He has given me.

I have traveled all over and there is no place like home, Houston County. God led me to run for this office, something I had been thinking about doing for several years. I want the opportunity to serve my county, to work for our people and be a hard-working commissioner.

We need to get more out of our tax dollars in Houston County and eliminate waste – or “more bang for the buck,” as they say. I want to make sure we get the best roads in our county. I am not running against anyone, but running because I believe we can do a better job for the citizens with better roads and better use of money.

I still remember my interview, all those years ago, before they hired me at Vulcraft. They asked, “Why should we hire you?”

I answered, “Because I am going to give you 110% and no one in this plant will outwork me.”

I never let them down on that and I won’t let the people in Houston County down, either. When my mind is made up, I am dedicated to getting the job done.

Please support me and vote for me in the Republican primary Tuesday, Mar. 5.