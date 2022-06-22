Lovelady Finishes Tied for Ninth in Lone Star Cup Standings

By Will Johnson

Messenger Reporter

GRAPELAND – During the 2021-2022 school year, the Lovelady Lions and Lady Lions were very successful in both academic and athletic competition. As a result, the boys and girls from Lovelady have finished ninth in the University Interscholastic League (UIL) Lone Star Cup standings.

Sponsored by Texas Farm Bureau Insurance, the UIL Lone Star Cup is awarded annually to six high schools, one in each of the six UIL classifications (1A, 2A, 3A, 4A, 5A and 6A), based on their team performance in district and state championships. The winning schools in each classification will receive the UIL Lone Star Cup trophy and a $1,000 scholarship. Honoring the best overall athletic and academic programs in Texas, the UIL Lone Star Cup is open to all UIL participant high schools, according to the UIL.

Schools are scored by the UIL in a variety of academic, athletic and music competitions and the school with the most points at the end of the school year is crowned champion. These competitions are: Academic State; Baseball (Team Sport); Basketball (Team Sport); Congress; Cross Country (Individual Sport); Film; Football (Team Sport); Golf (Individual Sport); Marching Band; Mariachi; One-Act Play; Robotics (FIRST & BEST); Soccer (Team Sport); Softball (Team Sport); Spirit; Swimming & Diving (Individual Sport); Team Tennis; Tennis; Theatrical Design; Track & Field (Individual Sport); Volleyball (Team Sport); and Wrestling (Individual Sport).

With all areas of competition completed, the final rankings update – released on June 17– showed Lovelady in a tie ninth place at the Class 2A level with 44 points.

The top 10 Class 2A schools are:

1 Mason 86

2 Shiner 67

3 Crawford 64

4 Beckville 61

5 Lindsay 50

6 Gruver 48

Hamilton 48

8 Clarendon 46

9 Albany 44

Centerville 44

Lovelady 44

Timpson 44

Barring any adjustments or corrections to the point totals, these will be the final standings. However, the results don’t become official until July 1.

At the Class 1A level, Neches finished in a three-way tie for 15th place with a total of 36 points.

The Messenger Newspaper would like to congratulate these schools on a job well done and extend our best wishes for the 2022-2023 school year.

Will Johnson may be contacted via e-mail at wjohnson@messenger-news.com.