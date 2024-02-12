Lovelady Lions Named to East Texas All-District Team
By Greg Ritchie
Messenger Reporter
LOVELADY – After the season the Lovelady Lions had last fall and with all eyes on Lovelady this week, Lovelady Independent School District (LISD) announced the players named to the all-district team:
- Skylar Pipkin – Superlative, First team “Special Teams” Kick /Punt return, Second Team Offense, Honorable Mention: Punter
- Dayvian Skinner – Honorable Mention: Running Back
- Erik Castillo – Honorable Mention: Center
- Tyler Gilchrist – Honorable Mention: Offensive guard
- Terrelle Easterling – Honorable Mention: Defensive Back
- Kye Terry – Honorable Mention: Safety
Greg Ritchie can be reached at [email protected]