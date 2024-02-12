| |

Lovelady Lions Named to East Texas All-District Team

ByGreg Ritchie

Messenger Reporter

LOVELADY – After the season the Lovelady Lions had last fall and with all eyes on Lovelady this week, Lovelady Independent School District (LISD) announced the players named to the all-district team:

  • Skylar Pipkin – Superlative, First team “Special Teams” Kick /Punt return, Second Team Offense, Honorable Mention: Punter
  • Dayvian Skinner – Honorable Mention: Running Back
  • Erik Castillo – Honorable Mention: Center
  • Tyler Gilchrist – Honorable Mention: Offensive guard
  • Terrelle Easterling – Honorable Mention: Defensive Back
  • Kye Terry – Honorable Mention: Safety

