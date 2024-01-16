Hard Freeze Coming for East Texas

By Greg Ritchie

Messenger Reporter

EAST TEXAS – Frigid temperatures, sleet and freezing rain are set to hit Houston County and surrounding areas late Sunday, Jan. 14 as a brutal arctic storm will move into the area bringing freezing temperatures and warnings of ice accumulation.

The National Weather Service was reporting, as of press time, wind chills for Sunday between 15 and 25 degrees with freezing rain overnight and into Monday, Jan. 15, with no snow or accumulation expected. The high Monday is expected to only get into the low 30’s for most of Houston County, with bone-chilling lows from 10-12 degrees for the next two nights.

While area schools and government offices were already set to be closed Monday for the Martin Luther King, Jr. (MLK) holiday, much of the potential traffic and traffic issues will hopefully be off the table, as freezing temperatures and sleet-ice are set to turn many local bridges and hills into slippery, dangerous trails.

Crockett Independent School District (CISD) Superintendent John Emerich took the additional step of delaying the start of Crockett schools Tuesday, Jan. 16 by two hours to make sure any lingering effects would, by then, be dry and not an issue for parents, teachers and bus drivers.

While thoughts of snow danced in some minds, the forecast is now tipping toward sleet and freezing rain with probability of such precipitation in the 30-40% range for most of our area.

With most of East Texas set to be hit, TXDOT (Texas Department of Transportation) reported they had already begun treating major roads in a nine-county area, with monitoring and further road treatments to be applied, if necessary.

Kevin “KJ” Johnson contacted The Messenger to inform the much-awaited MLK Celebration and Parade would be postponed, due to the weather forecast. Johnson was disappointed to not be able to hold the event, but called it off for the sake of participant safety. Johnson said the parade will be made good during February, Black History Month, with a date and time to be set, soon.

TxDOT gave severe warnings of driving on icy roads in wet and below-freezing temperatures, reminding drivers who must drive to follow some simple, common sense safety tips:

Slow down. Speed limits are based on normal weather conditions. Always choose a speed according to weather conditions at the time you drive.

Maintain at least three times the normal following distance on snow or ice to allow for more time to stop. You should allow five to six seconds between vehicles to allow for safe stopping on ice or snow.

Stay alert for emergency and TxDOT vehicles working near lanes of travel.

Use extra caution on bridges, ramps, overpasses, and shaded areas as they tend to freeze first. County roads that are untreated are likely to be frozen or have patches of ice.

If your vehicle begins to slide, ease off the gas pedal. Do not hit your brakes, if possible. Steer into the direction of the skid until you have regained traction. Then straighten your vehicle and slowly proceed.

“Winter is moving into East Texas, and it will require special attention behind the wheel,” said Rhonda Oaks, TxDOT Public Information Officer based in Lufkin. “Staying alert and following a few simple safety tips will help you stay safe and possibly keep you from being stranded on a frozen roadway.”

Meanwhile the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) also released some preparedness reminders for the upcoming severe weather. Anyone who survived the great “white out” of 2021 will not take such precautions lightly, as power outages, road closures and a disrupted supply chain left many scrambling at the last minute to deal with the unexpected storm.

General Winter Preparedness Tips

Have emergency contacts written down, programmed in your phone or placed somewhere readily available.

Stock up on nonperishable foods.

Make an emergency plan with your primary care physician to discuss prescription refills, treatments, oxygen and anything else that may be impacted by a winter storm.

Create a plan for alternative sources of power.

Reach out to your utility company to inquire about becoming listed as a life-sustaining equipment customer.

Questions to Ask Yourself When Assessing Your Needs

Do I have any medical conditions or dietary requirements that require specific care or medication?

What mobility needs or disabilities do I need to plan for?

What specific aids or assistive devices do I need during an emergency?

Are my caregivers aware of my emergency plans and needs?

How will I ensure the safety and well-being of my pet or service animal?

Have I established communication strategies with neighbors and local emergency services?

Will I need help to transport my emergency supplies?

Will I need help to put together my emergency plan and preparedness kit?

Will I require an ASL interpreter or language and translation services?

Have I identified an accessible evacuation route and shelter?

What assistive aids for routine or daily living will I need if I am displaced longer than expected?

The Messenger reminds our readers to take these conditions seriously. While the worst may be over in a few hours, any winter storm can be potentially damaging or even life-threatening, especially to children, elderly, animals, as well as to our homes and vehicles. Frozen tree limbs can fall through power lines and there is always the possibility internet or cell service could be out for several hours. First responders are typically staffed up for such events, but will, unfortunately, be overworked or concentrating on triage responses, attempting to respond to the worst calls, first.

Maintaining a few days of extra food and water is always a good idea (don’t forget medicines and food for babies and our four-legged friends.) Candles and batteries are always must-haves – with first-aid kits and fully charged cell phones greatly appreciated, should the need arise.

Make a plan with loved ones and neighbors to check in on each other, since some homes will not have fireplaces in case of a power outage, and with temperatures set to hit 10 with some wind-chill factor beyond that, some of Houston County’s homes could become freezers for those stuck inside.

Stay tuned to The Messenger’s website and social media pages for updates as the weather front moves through, including any news of power outages, blocked or closed roadways and updates on any school closings or other breaking news.

Stay warm and stay safe, dear readers, and let’s hope the worst of this week’s weather will be showing off all those winter clothes we so rarely get to use in East Texas.

Greg Ritchie can be reached at [email protected]