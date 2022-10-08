Mary Allen Museum Holds ‘Painting with a Muse(m)’

By Greg Ritchie

Messenger Reporter

EAST TEXAS – On September 24, 2022, Alexandria Hubbard hosted a Painting with a Muse event at the Mary Allen Museum Heritage House. An artistic group of forty-one participants attended the free event. Participants created art ranging from abstracts to realism. Alexandria mentioned that the art class was one of her best classes thus far. Aside from creating artwork, kids and parents enjoyed dancing with Alexandria to popular music, fellowshipping, sharing laughs, and making memories that will last a lifetime.

When asking others who attended Painting with a Muse what other events they would like to see happen at the Museum, some mentioned they would be interested in attending events that highlight the history of Mary Allen as well as events that shed light on the artifacts inside of the Museum. Open-Mic nights were requested, as well as confidence building workshops. Alexandria’s goal has been to bring fun and interactive events to Crockett, Texas, so be on the lookout for more events hosted by her and the Museum!

Greg Ritchie can be reached at greg@messenger-news.com