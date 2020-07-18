UPDATED* Arrest Linked to Drug Overdose

One Dead, One in Hospital, One in Jail

By Will Johnson

Messenger Reporter

GRAPELAND – There are many benefits to living in East Texas. The cost-of-living is lower than in metropolitan areas, the pace of life is much slower and the beauty of the countryside is hard to beat.

Behind the Pine Curtain, however, there is a dirty little, not-so-secret problem that no one likes to talk about until it jumps up to claim another victim. That secret is the excessive use of illegal drugs and the abuse of prescription narcotics.

Earlier this week, that Pandora’s Box was opened and came out of the shadows to claim the life of a 17-year-old young man. It also sent a 19-year-old young man to the hospital and another 19-year-old man to jail on two felony charges.

According to information received from the Houston County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO), the law enforcement agency “… is conducting an investigation into the death of a 17-year-old male, identified as David Dunn and an unresponsive male identified as 19-year-old Jaelyn Reed, who was airlifted to Tyler.”

Dunn, a student at Grapeland High School, was remembered by GHS Principal Katie Doughty “… as a bright young student with an infectious personality. He made everyone around him feel loved and he will be deeply missed at Grapeland High School. I truly hope this unfortunate tragedy can help us all remember never to take moments with our loved ones for granted. I would like to express my deepest condolences to the Dunn family, GISD students and staff.”

As of press time, the condition of Reed was unknown.

This tragic incident came to pass during the late afternoon of Tuesday, July 14 and was first discovered when HCSO deputies responded to a residence located off of FM 1272, in Grapeland, after receiving a 911 medical call.

When HCSO Sgt. Larenzo Simpson and Deputy Gene Osborn arrived at the location, they were met by Dylan Shaw Duhon, who identified himself as the 911 caller and leasee of the residence.

While EMS personnel attempted to revive Dunn and Reed, the law enforcement officers indicated there appeared to be signs of illegal narcotic use at the residence.

The deputies asked for and were given consent to search the residence for any other persons, drugs or narcotics that may have contributed to Duhon making the 911 call.

An affidavit of probable cause stated, “While Deputy Osborn and Sgt. Simpson were checking a washroom area, they located a brown paper bag filled with approximately 69 grams of marijuana, approximately 160 grams of Alprazolam (Xanax) and approximately 10 grams of Hydrocodone pills.”

The legal document stated Duhon was then arrested “… due to the fact that he possessed care, custody, control and management of the residence at the time of the finding and discovery of the drugs in his home. Dylan was read the Miranda warning by Sgt. Simpson at the residence, however, Dylan denied the drugs being his.”

Duhon was taken into custody at the scene and charged with: possession of marijuana, a Class A misdemeanor; possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1 (Hydrocodone), a second degree felony; and possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 3 (Xanax), a third degree felony.

An inquest was conducted by Justice of the Peace Pct. 2 Ronnie Jordan and an autopsy has been ordered for Dunn. Evidence found at the scene was collected and has been sent to a lab for analysis.

According to Section 12.33 of the Texas Penal Code, “An individual adjudged guilty of a felony of the second degree shall be punished by imprisonment in the institutional division for any term of not more than 20 years or less than two years. In addition to imprisonment, an individual adjudged guilty of a felony of the second degree may be punished by a fine not to exceed $10,000.”

A third degree felony is punishable by between two and 10 years in prison as well as a fine of up to $10,000. A Class A misdemeanor carries a possible sentence of up to one year in jail and a $4,000 fine.

The HCSO stated all possible leads and avenues are currently being investigated. In addition, Sheriff Justin Killough is asking that anyone who may have information or knowledge related to this incident to please call the Sheriff’s Office at 936-544-2862 or Crime Stoppers Hotline at 936-545-TIPS if you wish to remain anonymous.

Will Johnson may be contacted via e-mail at wjohnson@messenger-news.com.