Former CEIDC Employee Blows Whistle; Threatens Lawsuit – Messenger Exclusive

By Greg Ritchie

Messenger Reporter

CROCKETT – In a surprising development, The Messenger was contacted this week by Ponsetta Robbins, a former employee of Crockett Industrial and Economic Development Corporation (CEIDC) who revealed new insight into the goings on at the corporation and her time working with Executive Director James Gentry.

Ponsetta Robbins worked for CEIDC briefly in 2017, shortly after Gentry became executive director. Gentry’s wife was Robbins’ cousin and, knowing she was looking for a job and her experience in administration and office management, told her to speak to Gentry. Robbins at that time had never met Gentry personally. Gentry agreed to hire Robbins, given his lack of knowledge of running an office and working with the city, according to Robbins.

Robbins was candid in her conversation, answering all questions and speaking candidly and openly about her time at CEIDC. Her name had come up and was known to this reporter after the forensic audit named her as being paid, but with no records or tax information through the city. It was assumed by many that Robbins was hired because she was related to Gentry’s wife and there was something nefarious about her work for Gentry.

Not true, said Robbins. She actually had her own business and was paid as an outside contractor, which may be why there were no W-2’s filed for her through the city. After she was taken on as an official employee, February 20, 2017, a W-2 was filed for her with the city. But more about her employment records a little later in the story.

Robbins claimed Gentry was disorganized and unsure what to do in the position, with Robbins having to prepare many documents and agendas for board meetings for him. She claimed he did not know anything about the financial system CEIDC used, and she was the only one able to log in and pay bills. Robbins said she was trained by the former CEIDC administrative assistant to prepare Gentry’s first meeting with the board.

Robbins said she believed and believes in the mission of CEIDC, saying it’s not complicated, but Gentry never quite got the hang of it. After she questioned some of the processes and transactions, Gentry brought her in one day, Sept. 15, 2017, telling her she would be suspended with pay, pending investigation of work-related issues by the executive director, James Gentry.

Robbins provided a copy of the letter, she claims she received that day from Gentry.

The letter went on to say, “You are not to contact any member in writing or phone call while investigation is in progress. You are expected to vacate the premises immediately and surrender all keys to the office site and Mary Allen Museum.”

Robbins said she refused to sign, as the letter was not signed by Gentry or then Board President Steve Meadows in her presence.

Robbins, not quite understanding what was happening, grabbed her stuff and headed home, forgetting the keys to the office were on her keychain, along with her car and home keys.

One can imagine her surprise when a little after 3 p.m. that afternoon Crockett police officers arrived at her home, asking for the keys. Robbins provided a copy of the incident report, which is interesting in itself.

“I met with a complainant (apparently Gentry – editor) at the police department in reference to an employee who was suspended from work with pay. It was informed by the complainant that the employee (Robbins – editor) left work and didn’t turn in several keys before leaving. Later that afternoon the complainant made contact with the employee via telephone and informed me that she was going to turn in her keys. I traveled to the employee’s residence and made contact. The keys were given to me by the employee and I later released them the complainant for safe keeping.”

The interesting part is the letter seems to confirm Robbin’s version of events that she was suspended with pay.

Robbins noticed her name in the forensic audit and elsewhere and wanted to clear her name and explain her situation. She decided to contact Gentry after he was retuned to work to request her employment records, but the CEIDC number now goes to the City of Crockett office, where there is only the option to leave CEIDC a voicemail.

Not receiving any response from Gentry from her voicemails, Robbins said she made a point of calling, every few days, leaving a message, never receiving a response.

Last week, she decided to go personally to Gentry’s office, where she said it was obvious he was surprised to see her. According to Robbins, Gentry denied ever receiving any voicemail messages from her and was not able to produce any records.

Robbins alleges and is considering filing a lawsuit against CEIDC, based on the fact she said she was suspended with pay pending an investigation, received no further pay, and no word of any investigation or the outcome of any investigation. She claims this means she is owed her salary from September 2017 to the present, since she was never officially terminated.

The Messenger reached out to Gentry to offer him an opportunity to respond, and if a response should come after press time, we will immediately update it online and post it in our next paper.

In an effort to be transparent, The Messenger is quoting the exact text message sent to Gentry, after phone calls were not answered:

“Good evening, this is Greg Ritchie with the messenger newspaper. I apologize for contacting you so late, but I was contacted by Ponsetta Robbins who said she is considering filing a lawsuit against CEIDC for unpaid wages since she was suspended with pay in 2017, but never received pay or notice of the findings of any investigation. She has provided some documents, but I have no way to confirm the documents or her story. I would be happy to speak with you to refute or to explain anything you deem necessary, in order to get the whole story. I understand your reluctance to speak with me, but anything you would like to say about the matter will be quoted verbatim, as I have no idea where the truth lies and can only report what I am told or shown. If you wish, feel free to send me a statement which I can print in its entirety. I appreciate your time and hope you are well. Thank you!”

Robbins assumes she was suspended due to the risk Gentry may have perceived that she might let it be known to the CEIDC board of irregularities in processes and procedures. This is not known at this time.

Another important question is where are her employment records? The Messenger will seek to find these, either through CEIDC itself, city records, or through Crockett Police Department, who may be in possession of them as part of their investigation of CEIDC.

It is also interesting there is no one manning the phones at CEIDC, if that is indeed the case.

This is an ongoing investigation and The Messenger will update as new developments occur and can be confirmed.

Greg Ritchie can be reached at [email protected]