Davy Crockett Classic This Weekend

By Greg Ritchie

Messenger Reporter

HOUSTON COUNTY – The Davy Crockett Classic set of bike races is pedaling its way back through Houston County this weekend. The event draws large crowds to the area, from racers themselves to family and fans. Each day will see different races and categories and will have different routes, with organizers asking drivers to try and avoid certain roads and take note of the routes.

Saturday’s races will begin at Latexo High School on FM 2022, running to FM 2423, before turning on to US 287 and riding through a portion near Grapeland. They will repeat this turn, before the bikers then turn back on to FM 227 to return down FM 2022, back to the high school.

Sunday’s races begin at Crockett Fire Department on North Sixth Street, making their way across Crockett Loop 304 to FM 2022. They will then turn right along FM 288, making a loop to FM 3016, FM 227, before returning to FM 2022 and head back to Crockett.

Alex Montoya with Momentum Sports organizes the event each year, along with local governments, social organizations and other groups. He said the race is returning to one of its most successful formats for the races.

“The first day’s in Latexo, we have that Saturday morning road race event and then there are a shorter series of road races and then we have an individual time trial in the afternoon,” Montoya explained. “Sunday is the road race out of downtown Crockett that we’ve been doing since we first started and that was our most popular format so we’ve gotten back to that this year.”

Registration is still open through Thursday, May 1 at noon for those who want to join the fun. The races always have options for all ages and skill levels.

Montoya said Houston County, its landscapes, people and welcoming attitude have kept the race coming back here, year after year.

“One of the main reasons I choose to keep doing this over other events is that it is easier to work in Crockett. It’s a smaller town. It’s easier to get in contact with the people. We need to know that they know what we’re doing or familiar with it and it’s just a lot easier for me to plan to do it every year,” Montoya said. “Cyclists aren’t always welcome. Generally, from our experience in Crockett, the people there are a lot more friendly to us, which makes a huge difference – not just for me, but for the racers, too.”

The race has proved, year after year, to be one of the most popular routes in the state. The question is, why?

“You can travel from a city like Houston, Dallas, Austin and you can get the experience of going to a totally new and different place,” Montoya explained. “It’s different – you’re getting out of town, but it doesn’t require you to sacrifice a huge drive or flying. It’s that mall town vibe, an old Texas vibe and country vibe that is really appealing, without having to drive eight hours.”

Those wanting to see the racers off should come to Latexo High School around 11 a.m. on Saturday, and to the Crockett Fire Station about the same time Sunday. Montoya asks locals to be patient with racers on the roads, and to try and avoid, or at least expect delays along FM 2022 during the races. At the Sunday race about noon, Latexo senior Katy Allen will be presented with a $1,000 scholarship check, to thank her for all she has done to support the event.

There will be plenty of other things to do as you race, or just watch, while the cyclists hit the roads and fight for the top spots. Welcome back, Davy Crockett Classic!

Greg Ritchie can be reached at [email protected]