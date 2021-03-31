City of Palestine Announces Closings for the Easter Holiday

Special to The Messenger

PALESTINE, Texas (March 30, 2021) – The City of Palestine has announced holiday closings for the

upcoming Easter holiday. The following city offices and facilities will be closed Friday, April 2nd and will resume normal business hours on Monday, April 5:

• City Hall, which includes Customer Service, Municipal Court, Finance, Development Services,

Public Works, Utilities, City Manager’s Office, Police Administration, Fire Administration, City

Secretary, Human Resources, Streets, Emergency Management Office and Warehouse

Services.

• Palestine Economic Development and Main Street Offices

• Palestine Parks and Recreation Offices

• Palestine Visitor Center

• The Palestine Library will be closed Friday, April 2. Materials may be returned in the exterior

book drop 24/7. The Library will reopen on Monday, April 5 at regular scheduled hours.

Mondays – Wednesday & Friday 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. and Thursdays 12:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

The following is scheduled from Public Works:

• City garbage will run as scheduled.

• The Compost Site on Spring Street will be closed Friday, April 2 and Saturday, April 3 and will reopen on Tuesday, April 6

• To report after-hours and holiday water/sewer/road issues that require immediate attention, please contact City Hall at 903-729-2254, and press “0” for immediate assistance.

Residents are asked to dial 911 for emergency issues.