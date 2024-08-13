Student Mural Welcomes Tigers Back to Kennard

By Greg Ritchie

Messenger Reporter

KENNARD – Students piling into their first day of classes at Kennard Elementary School were greeted by a new sight – a mural, painted by eighth-grader Cherish Tanner, complete with blossoming tree, books and even signs to guide the young ones around the campus.

The mural at Kennard Elementary comes complete with vibrant tree, some friendly wildlife, books for reading and directions to places of interest, all painted by 13-year-old Cherish Tanner.

Tanner told The Messenger she has been painting and drawing, “all her life”, but realized sometime in the fourth grade it was more than just a hobby – she had real talent and was good at it.

“I liked drawing giraffes and horses,” 13-year-old Tanner said, admitting math was her hardest subject right now and admitting she was committed to pursuing a career in art after all her schooling is done.

The elementary school principal had the idea to ask Tanner to paint something for the school, giving her a general idea of what she had in mind and Tanner lost no time in hopping on a ladder, tracing out the drawing and painting it in.

“They suggested a tree, but I added some wildlife and books,” Tanner explained, admitting the kids probably don’t get lost much in the school, but the signs in the painting are there, just in case.

Kennard eighth-grader Cherish Tanner’s talent for art was recognized by judges at the Houston County Fair this year, earning her a Best in Show ribbon for one of her drawings.

“I get compliments from the teachers and my friends, but I usually do more detailed drawings,” Tanner said, modestly. She wasn’t exaggerating about her more “detailed drawings,” winning best in show at Houston County Fair this year for her amazing pencil drawing of a lifelike dog.

Tanner the thought her drawing will be a part of Kennard schools for many years in the future is humbling, knowing hundreds of kids will see it, many probably from her own family.

“My family’s next generation will be able to see it and think, ‘Someone from my family drew that,’” Tanner said. “That’s exciting.”

