Local City, School Elections Saturday

By Greg Ritchie

Messenger Reporter

HOUSTON COUNTY – Early voting for the many contested, local races ended Tuesday, April 29, and Election Day itself will be this Saturday, May 3, at several locations, with all locations open to voters from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. As usual, The Messenger plans full coverage, from any mishaps during election hours to live results coverage that evening.

Early voting numbers were tiny compared to the big-ticket national races, but according to Houston County Elections Administrator Cindy Lum, they were low for typical local elections, too. The totals as of the close of early voting showed the number of votes cast in the different elections run by the county. 693 cast votes in the city of Crockett election, 557 for Crockett Independent School District (CISD), six votes in the city of Lovelady, and 45 voters in the race for Kennard Independent School District (KISD).

Grapeland city and school races, along with races for Latexo schools are run on their own, and early voting numbers were not available as of press time.

The Messenger recently hosted two public, “Meet the Candidate” forums, one for the candidates for City of Crockett races and one for Grapeland city council and school board elections. For more on our Grapeland forum, please see related story in today’s newspaper.

In the city of Crockett, incumbent Mayor Dr. Ianthia Fisher faces two opponents, Joni Clonts and Jessica James.

In the city’s first precinct, incumbent Dennis Ivey is running unopposed for re-election.

In Crockett’s second precinct, incumbent Darrell Jones is seeking re-election, challenged by Christopher Price.

In CISD, Position One Incumbent Ansel Bradshaw is challenged by Virginia Cruz. In CISD Precinct Six, incumbent TieAsia Tucker faces challenger Brisa Frias.

In the city of Grapeland, there are a number of candidates vying for the three open positions on city council: incumbent Greg Vaden, Bobbie Jo Woody, Charles Hart, Mitchel Woody, Balis Edens Dailey, Sherrell McCoy, Vickie Shorts, Daniel Tarver and Jerry Miller.

In the races for Grapeland Independent School District (GISD), Position Six incumbent Chance Huff faces Brandon Bridges, while in Position Seven, incumbent Tim Howard, Sr. is challenged by Ashley Owens.

Latexo Independent School District (LISD) has three open seats, with two candidates running for open Position Five, Kyle Gole and Brandi Bentner. Position Six sees two candidates running for the position, Brant Dawson and Darrell Bennett. Position Seven is unopposed, with incumbent Richard Smith running for re-election.

The city of Lovelady has three open positions for its city council. In Position Three, incumbent Martin Boedeker will run unopposed for re-election. Position Four incumbent Lisa Allen is also running unopposed, while in Precinct Five, incumbent Michael Sessions will face challenger Craig Broxson.

In Lovelady Independent School District (LISD), Position Four’s incumbents Pat Allen and Five’s Michelle Murray are running unopposed and the election was cancelled.

Kennard Independent School District (KISD) will hold elections for two at-large positions, with incumbent Terry Pilkington joining Ronnie Cole, Jo Petty Smith, Shane Stevenson and Brent Markham for the seats.

Houston County Hospital District (HCHD) canceled elections for five of its nine positions open this year, but after heavily contested races the last few elections, all of the incumbents are running unopposed: Precinct One, Barbara Crowson, Precinct Three, Deborah Kelly, Precinct Five, Tami McCreight, Precinct Seven, Harvey Bruner, Precinct Nine, Carol Dawson.

Voting will be open this Saturday, May 3 from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. at the following locations:

Crockett ISD/city Pct. 1 – All Saints Episcopal Church Annex 1301 E. Houston Ave. Crockett.

Crockett ISD/city Pct. 2 – Grace Lutheran Church – Fellowship Hall 925 W. Loop 304, Crockett.

Crockett ISD/city Pct. 3 – Crockett I.S.D. Jr. High School 1500 W. Loop 304, Crockett.

Crockett ISD/city Pct. 4 – Crockett I.S.D. Admin. Building – Cafetorium 1400 W. Austin Street.

Crockett ISD/city Pct. 5 – Houston County Senior Citizen Center 716 Wells Street, Crockett.

Kennard ISD – First Baptist Church – Kennard 300 Carson Street, Kennard.

Lovelady ISD – Lovelady Community Center – Building 2 124 E. Cox Street, Lovelady.

City of Grapeland/Grapeland ISD – Grapeland City Hall 202 S. Main St., Grapeland.

Latexo ISD – Wilcox Community Center 350 FM 2663, Latexo.

The Messenger will have updates during Election Day, with any changes to voting locations or other information. Stay tuned to The Messenger Facebook® page for full election coverage and details, with our coverage set to begin at 7 p.m.

Greg Ritchie can be reached at [email protected]