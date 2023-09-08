9/11 Memorial Ceremony Set to Mark 22nd Anniversary

By Greg Ritchie

Messenger Reporter

CROCKETT – It was the Pearl Harbor of its generation, a moment where everyone who lived through it will always remember where they were when they heard the news. Who can forget the scenes of those smoking buildings, people diving out offices or the heart of the defense department on fire?

The city of Crockett will hold a memorial ceremony to mark the 22nd anniversary of the 9/11 attacks to allow residents to come together and pray and mourn for those lost, to mark the great spirit that animated our country following the attacks and the way our country changed forever after that terrible day.

The city invites everyone to the memorial to be held Monday, Sept. 11 at 8 a.m. in Downtown Park across from city hall. Emcee Ansel Bradshaw will open the ceremony with a moment of silence, before local veteran James Jellum graces the crowd with his rendition of TAPS.

Crockett Mayor Dr. Ianthia Fisher will provide the invocation and Pastor Reggie Gregory will lead the crowd in the pledge of allegiance.

Kennard ISD’s Emily Carden will sing the national anthem before Crockett Police Department Chief Clayton Smith and Houston County Sheriff Randy Hargrove give remarks on that day.

The event attracts many of the law enforcement and first responders from around Houston County, many of them commenting on the bravery of those running into the buildings on 9/11 as everyone ran out.

The feeling of togetherness felt throughout the county during the days after 9/11 captured what could be called the true American spirit, with neighbors looking to support each other, families wanting to be together and people praying and looking to help in their communities.

A brunch will be held immediately following the ceremony at the Moosehead Cafe in downtown Crockett.

Greg Ritchie can be reached at [email protected]