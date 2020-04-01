Local Business Stepping Up

Shop Owner Making Homemade Face Masks

Jordan Bridges

Messenger Reporter

CROCKETT – Across the nation we are hearing inspiring stories as the fight against the COVID-19 continues. COVID-19, better known as the Coronavirus, is a respiratory illness that can spread from person to person and has left several of our surrounding counties following “Shelter in Place” or “Stay at Home” orders.

These counties are being asked to stay at home as much as possible, meaning residents shouldn’t be out unless getting food, gas or other essentials, or for medical reasons. However, since Houston County has no “confirmed” cases most residents are still operating as normal. With disinfectants and cleaning supplies being sparse in our county, we find ourselves put into positions that still leave us vulnerable.

At Crockett Embroidery, owner Ellen McCreight is doing what she can to help county residents by providing homemade face mask. McCreight is funding this project out of her own pocket and through donations received from the community.

“One morning I woke up at 5 a.m. and something told me I needed to start making masks, so right then I start researching how I can make them the most effective way,” McCreight said. “I’m squeezing it in between everything else that I’m doing right now. It’s a little overwhelming, but that’s ok. Everyone is a little overwhelmed right now.”

“At this time, I currently have enough fabric but I’m short on 1/4-inch elastic, it’s just a hard product to find right now,” McCreight said. “I’m being resourceful by taking 1/2-inch elastic and cutting it in half. When doing it this way, I have to be extremely careful or else I weaken the material. I use a certain type of lining that is for the filter inlay. It’s not 100% full proof but it’s the best we can do as common people.”

McCreight has donated the masks to local delivery personnel, UPS drivers, and members of the community who have been providing food donations to the public. The masks provided are reusable and machine washable. All masks come with a decorative print on one side and solid color on the opposite side.

“If a few people would like to give a hand here at the Crockett Embroidery or at home, please feel free to call. I have fabric that folks can take home, cut down and then return when finished,” McCreight said, “We are also accepting donations at this time for supplies but the masks are free to those that need them.”

