TDCJ COVID-19 Numbers Increase Slightly

Offender Numbers Up, Employee Cases Down

By Will Johnson

Messenger Reporter

EAST TEXAS –The Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ) is a major employer in both Anderson and Houston Counties. Prison facilities employ a significant number of workers and there are at least 20 prisons in the area to where people commute on a daily basis, including units in Huntsville, Rusk and Tennessee Colony.

Even though some prisons throughout the state have not yet seen a case of COVID-19, most others have – 90% as of Sept. 3.

The TDCJ numbers have been on a roller coaster ride throughout the summer and as the month of September begins, the figures appear to be climbing once again.

By Sept. 3, there were 1,832 cases and 17,976 recoveries. Last week on Aug. 27, there were 1,086 active cases and 17,744 recoveries.

On Aug. 6, there were 3,788 active cases and 13,245 recoveries. The numbers on July 16 showed 2,241 active cases with 9,438 recoveries.

While the number of offenders testing positive for COVID-19 has increased since last week, the number of TDCJ employees testing positive has started to fall.

By Sept. 3, there were 1,035 active cases and 3,410 recoveries. On Aug. 27, there were 1,063 active cases among employees, with 3,236 recoveries. On Aug. 6, there were 1,357 active cases and 3,696 recoveries.

There are six regions in the TDCJ system along with private facilities, a multi-use facility and parole confinement facilities. Anderson County and Houston County fall in Region II and Region I, respectively.

In Region I there are 13 prison units, with one inside of Houston County and seven more relatively close to the county boundaries. These units are: Eastham; Ellis; Estelle; Ferguson; Goree; Holliday; Huntsville; and Wynne.

In Region II there are also 13 prison units, with five inside of Anderson County. These units are: Beto; Coffield; Gurney Transfer; Michael; and Powledge.

Using the TDCJ categories of offender active cases, recoveries, medical isolation, employee active cases and employee recoveries, the 13 area prisons showed the following results.

In Region I:

Eastham Unit (Lovelady) – On Sept. 3, there was: 1 active case; 369 recoveries; and 218 offenders on medical restriction. There were also 11 active cases among TDCJ employees and 25 recoveries. On Aug. 27, there was: 1 active case; 368 recoveries; and 88 offenders on medical restriction. There were also 10 active cases among TDCJ employees and 25 recoveries. On Aug. 6, there were: 56 active cases; 119 recoveries; and 182 offenders on medical restriction. There were also 14 active cases among TDCJ employees and 21 recoveries. On July 30, there were: 12 active cases; 106 recoveries; and 12 offenders in medical isolation. There were also 6 active case among TDCJ employees and 20 recoveries. On June 25, there were: 0 active cases; 103 recoveries; and 1 offender in medical isolation. There was also 1 active case among TDCJ employees and 18 recoveries.

Ellis Unit (Huntsville area) – On Sept. 3, there was: 1 active case; 319 recoveries; and 164 offenders on medical restriction. There were also 19 active cases among TDCJ employees and 60 recoveries. On Aug. 27, there were: 56 active cases; 119 recoveries; and 182 offenders on medical restriction. There were also 14 active cases among TDCJ employees and 21 recoveries. On Aug. 6, there were: 2 active cases; 330 recoveries; and 186 offenders on medical restriction. There were also 21 active cases among TDCJ employees and 48 recoveries. On July 30, there was: 1 active cases; 333 recoveries; and 1 offender in medical isolation. There were also 20 active case among TDCJ employees and 46 recoveries. On June 25, there were: 0 active cases; 326 recoveries; and 1 offender in medical isolation. There were also 9 active case among TDCJ employees and 37 recoveries.

Estelle Unit (Huntsville area) – On Sept. 3, there were: 17 active cases; 749 recoveries; and 415 offenders on medical restriction. There were also 33 active cases among TDCJ employees and 110 recoveries. On Aug. 27, there were: 0 active cases; 323 recoveries; and 58 offenders on medical restriction. There were also 26 active cases among TDCJ employees and 53 recoveries. On Aug. 6, there were: 60 active cases; 578 recoveries; and 1,316 offenders on medical restriction. There was also 1 active case among TDCJ employees and 1 recovery. On July 30, there were: 56 active cases; 576 recoveries; and 58 offenders in medical isolation. There were also 47 active cases among TDCJ employees and 63 recoveries. On June 25, there were: 25 active cases; 411 recoveries; and 10 offenders in medical isolation. There were also 7 active case among TDCJ employees and 30 recoveries.

Ferguson Unit (Midway) – On Sept. 3, there were: 0 active cases; 412 recoveries; and 0 offenders on medical restriction. There were also 27 active cases among TDCJ employees and 109 recoveries. On Aug. 27, there were: 0 active cases; 557 recoveries; and 0 offenders on medical restriction. There were also 27 active cases among TDCJ employees and 109 recoveries. On Aug. 6, there were: 110 active cases; 319 recoveries; and 2,344 offenders on medical restriction. There were also 35 active cases among TDCJ employees and 99 recoveries. On July 30, there were: 377 active cases; 53 recoveries; and 377 offenders in medical isolation. There were also 87 active cases among TDCJ employees and 43 recoveries. On June 25, there were: 0 active cases; 5 recoveries; and 0 offenders in medical isolation. There were also 0 active case among TDCJ employees and 2 recoveries.

Goree Unit (Huntsville) – On Sept. 3, there were: 0 active cases; 68 recoveries; and 0 offenders on medical restriction. There were also 6 active cases among TDCJ employees and 16 recoveries. On Aug. 27, there was: 1 active case; 80 recoveries; and 35 offenders on medical restriction. There were also 6 active cases among TDCJ employees and 16 recoveries. On Aug. 6, there were: 0 active cases; 66 recoveries; and 0 offenders on medical restriction. There were also 6 active cases among TDCJ employees and 12 recoveries. On July 30, there were: 0 active cases; 68 recoveries; and 0 offenders in medical isolation. There were also 4 active cases among TDCJ employees and 10 recoveries. On June 25, there were: 0 active cases; 47 recoveries; and 0 offenders in medical isolation. There were also 4 active case among TDCJ employees and 6 recoveries

Holliday Transfer (Huntsville) – On Sept. 3, there were: 0 active case; 258 recoveries; and 0 offenders on medical restriction. There were also 10 active cases among TDCJ employees and 31 recoveries. On Aug. 27, there were: 3 active cases; 297 recoveries; and 52 offenders on medical restriction. There were also 10 active cases among TDCJ employees and 31 recoveries. On Aug. 6, there were: 1 active cases; 268 recoveries; and 46 offenders on medical restriction. There were also 11 active cases among TDCJ employees and 26 recoveries. On July 30, there were: 8 active cases; 266 recoveries; and 8 offenders in medical isolation. There were also 11 active cases among TDCJ employees and 26 recoveries. On June 25, there were: 0 active cases; 247 recoveries; and 1 offender in medical isolation. There was also 1 active case among TDCJ employees and 14 recoveries.

Huntsville Unit – On Sept. 3, there were: 0 active cases; 253 recoveries; and 74 offenders on medical restriction. There were also 2 active cases among TDCJ employees and 20 recoveries. On Aug. 27, there were: 0 active cases; 255 recoveries; and 199 offenders on medical restriction. There were also 2 active cases among TDCJ employees and 20 recoveries. On Aug. 6, there were: 1 active cases; 259 recoveries; and 160 offenders on medical restriction. There were also 5 active cases among TDCJ employees and 17 recoveries. On July 30, there was: 1 active case; 261 recoveries; and 1 offender in medical isolation. There were also 6 active cases among TDCJ employees and 15 recoveries. On June 25, there were: 6 active cases; 198 recoveries; and 7 offenders in medical isolation. There were also 5 active case among TDCJ employees and 5 recoveries.

Wynne Unit (Huntsville) – On Sept. 3, there were: 0 active cases; 335 recoveries; and 0 offenders on medical restriction. There were also 11 active cases among TDCJ employees and 92 recoveries. On Aug. 27, there were: 0 active cases; 488 recoveries; and 0 offenders on medical restriction. There were also 11 active cases among TDCJ employees and 92 recoveries. On Aug. 6, there were: 2 active cases; 338 recoveries; and 625 offenders on medical restriction. There were also 16 active cases among TDCJ employees and 86 recoveries. On July 30, there were: 0 active cases; 335 recoveries; and 0 offenders in medical isolation. There were also 12 active cases among TDCJ employees and 84 recoveries. On June 25, there were: 3 active cases; 307 recoveries; and 3 offenders in medical isolation. There were also 4 active case among TDCJ employees and 68 recoveries.

In Region II:

Beto Unit (Palestine area) – On Sept. 3, there was: 1 active case; 311 recoveries; and 0 offenders on medical restriction. There were also 3 active cases among TDCJ employees and 65 recoveries. On Aug. 27, there was: 1 active cases; 312 recoveries; and 1 offender on medical restriction. There were also 3 active cases among TDCJ employees and 65 recoveries. On Aug. 6, there were: 1 active cases; 306 recoveries; and 0 offenders on medical restriction. There were also 5 active cases among TDCJ employees and 60 recoveries. On July 30, there was: 1 active case; 307 recoveries; and 1 offender in medical isolation. There were also 6 active cases among TDCJ employees and 57 recoveries. On June 25, there were: 1 active cases; 299 recoveries; and 1 offender in medical isolation. There were also 5 active cases among TDCJ employees and 49 recoveries.

Coffield Unit (Palestine area) – On Sept. 3, there were: 6 active case; 811 recoveries; and 475 offenders on medical restriction. There were also 22 active cases among TDCJ employees and 48 recoveries. On Aug. 27, there were: 3 active cases; 809 recoveries; and 334 offenders on medical restriction. There were also 33 active cases among TDCJ employees and 37 recoveries. On Aug. 6, there were: 22 active cases; 783 recoveries; and 1,268 offenders on medical restriction. There were also 33 active cases among TDCJ employees and 28 recoveries. On July 30, there were: 42 active cases; 759 recoveries; and 44 offenders in medical isolation. There were also 29 active cases among TDCJ employees and 26 recoveries. On June 25, there were: 5 active cases; 4 recoveries; and 7 offenders in medical isolation. There were also 3 active case among TDCJ employees and 3 recoveries.

Gurney Transfer (Palestine area) – On Sept. 3, there were: 0 active cases; 182 recoveries; and 0 offenders on medical restriction. There were also 3 active cases among TDCJ employees and 29 recoveries. On Aug. 27, there was: 1 active cases; 187 recoveries; and 46 offenders on medical restriction. There were also 4 active cases among TDCJ employees and 27 recoveries. On Aug. 6, there were: 99 active cases; 157 recoveries; and 720 offenders on medical restriction. There were also 16 active cases among TDCJ employees and 12 recoveries. On July 30, there were: 3 active cases; 156 recoveries; and 3 offenders in medical isolation. There were also 3 active cases among TDCJ employees and 11 recoveries. On June 25, there were: 0 active cases; 140 recoveries; and 1 offender in medical isolation. There were also 2 active case among TDCJ employees and 6 recoveries.

Michael Unit (Palestine area) – On Sept. 3, there were: 3 active cases; 428 recoveries; and 124 offenders on medical restriction. There were also 15 active cases among TDCJ employees and 83 recoveries. On Aug. 27, there were: 3 active cases; 424 recoveries; and 124 offenders on medical restriction. There were also 12 active cases among TDCJ employees and 79 recoveries. On Aug. 6, there were: 5 active cases; 419 recoveries; and 39 offenders on medical restriction. There were also 12 active cases among TDCJ employees and 66 recoveries. On July 30, there were: 7 active cases; 425 recoveries; and 7 offender in medical isolation. There were also 8 active cases among TDCJ employees and 64 recoveries. On June 25, there were: 5 active cases; 425 recoveries; and 9 offenders in medical isolation. There were also 13 active case among TDCJ employees and 50 recoveries.

Powledge Unit (Palestine area) – On Sept. 3, there were: 25 active cases; 11 recoveries; and 486 offenders on medical restriction. There was also 1 active case among TDCJ employees and 13 recoveries. On Aug. 27, there were: 12 active cases; 12 recoveries; and 322 offenders on medical restriction. There were also 4 active cases among TDCJ employees and 10 recoveries. On Aug. 6, there were: 0 active cases; 3 recoveries; and 0 offenders on medical restriction. There were also 4 active cases among TDCJ employees and 7 recoveries. On July 30, there were: 0 active cases; 3 recoveries; and 0 offenders in medical isolation. There were 7 active cases among TDCJ employees and 2 recoveries. On June 25, there were: 0 active cases; 2 recoveries; and 1 offender in medical isolation. There was also 1 active case among TDCJ employees and 1 recovery.

Since TDCJ began tracking the pandemic, system wide, 197,012 tests have been administered to offenders. Of those tested, 20,683 offenders have been positive for COVID-19. Of those who tested positive, 17,976 have recovered, 145 have presumably died because of the virus and there are 41 pending autopsies.

For TDCJ employees, 64,233 tests have been administered. Of those tested, 4,465 employees have been positive for COVID-19. Of those who tested positive, 3,410 have recovered and 20 have presumably died because of the virus.

