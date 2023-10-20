Lovelady Lions With Another Shut-Out Win, 64-0

By Lawanna Monk

Special to The Messenger

HULL-DAISETTA – The Lovelady Lions remain undefeated after a 64-0 win over Hull-Daisetta Bulldogs Friday, Oct. 13. Here is a rundown of the game:

Hull-Daisetta won the toss and elected to receive. Brady McCullough’s kick was returned for a short four yards before being taken down by #23 Kye Terry. Ben Monk shut the Bobcats down for no gain on 1st down. Bobcats were set for a loss by Terry. The Bobcats did gain a 1st down, but were again set for a loss by #34 Lane Wilson. On 3rd down, Kye Terry intercepted a pass on the 40 and returned it to the six yard line. Dayvion Skinner gained five yards on 1st down and then punched it in for a one-yard TD. The PAT (point after touchdown) was good on a pass from Lance Pierce to Skylar Pipkin. Lovelady 8 – Hull Daisetta – 0.

The Lions next scoring possession started on a fumble recovery by Travis Cook. On 1st down, Pierce completed a pass to Terry for the Touchdown. The PAT was good again on a pass from Pierce to Pipkin.

Bobcats called for a fair catch on the kickoff at the six yard line. On 1st down, Trey Smith set the Bobcats for a loss of two. On 4th down, Bobcats punted to the Lion 45 yard line with no return. On 1st down, Pierce went to the air and connected with Pipkin for a 55 yard touchdown. McCullough’s kick for the extra point was good. Lovelady 23 – Hull-Daisetta – 0 with 1:40 left in 1st quarter.

The Lions kick was returned to the 17 yard line where they were taken down by Wilson. Terrelle Easterling stopped the Bobcats at the line of scrimmage. On 2nd down, Silas Strength set them for a loss of five. On 3rd down, Monk backed them up another five. Terry fielded the punt and it was fumbled and recovered by the Bobcats. The Lion defense steped up again and Skinner set the Bobcats for a loss of 7. Jayden Shelton made the tackle on 2nd down. A 3rd down pass fell incomplete. Pipkin fielded the punt and had a nice return near the 30 yard line. On 1st down, Pierce completed a pass to Terry for a 31 yard touchdown. McCullough’s kick was good. Lovelady 30 – Hull-Daisetta – 0 with 11:41 left in 2nd quarter.

Hull-Daisetta fielded the kick at their 34 and was immediately hit by Wilson and Terry. On 1st down, Alvaro Gonzales and Wilson set the Bobcats for a loss of one. On 2nd down, Wilson stopped the Bobcats for a short gain. Bobcats completed a pass and Cortavies Whitaker saved the touchdown. John Gibson was in on the next two tackles along with Clifton Davis and Wilson. The ball was turned over on downs after two incomplete passes. Pierce completed a 22 yard pass to Davis. Skinner had a powerful run for a gain of 17. Pierce completed a 36 yard to pass down the middle to Travis Cook. McCullough’s kick was good. Lovelady 37 – Hull-Daisetta – 0 with 5:50 left in 2nd.

McCullough’s kick was a touch back and came out to the 25. On 1st down the Bobcats fumbled and was recovered by Smith for the Lions. Jordan Blackmon gained seven on 1st down and Skinner scored a 17 yard touchdown with 5:13 left on the clock. McCullough’s kick was good. Lovelady 53 – Hull-Daisetta – 0.

McCullough’s kick was fielded by Bobcats and was tackled by Wilson and Aiden McIntyre. 1st down for the Bobcats was shut down by Gibson. Hull-Daisetta fumbled and recovered in the end zone by Whitaker with 1:42 left on clock. The kick was good making the score 50 – 0 at halftime.

3rd quarter started with a kickoff. Cook returned for 11 yards for Lovelady. Whitaker gained 26 on 1st down. Courtney Whitaker rushed for a 34 yard touchdown with 10:02 left in 3rd. McCullough’s kick was good, Lovelady ahead 57 – 0.

McCullough’s kick went out of bounds. The Bobcats 1st down pass fell incomplete. They had a short gain on 2nd down before being swarmed by Erik Castillo, Easterling, and Davis. On 3rd down, Cortavies Whitaker intercepted a Bobcat pass and returned for a touchdown. McCullough’s kick was good. Lovelady ran the clock out after that.

Final score, Lovelady 64 – Hull-Daisetta – 0.

The stats were furnished by Steve Pierce and pictures by Mandy Wilson.