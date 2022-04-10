Houston County Grand Jury Indictments for March

By Will Johnson

Messenger Reporter

HOUSTON COUNTY – Houston County District Attorney (DA) Donna Kaspar and Assistant District Attorney (ADA) Kristina Massey met with the Houston County Grand Jury on Thursday, March 17 and after the prosecutors presented their evidence, the Grand Jury returned indictments against 14 individuals.

The indictments are listed below:

Steven Lee Beard – Possession of a controlled substance, penalty group one, in an amount less than one gram.

Dantrell Rashaud Beasley – Theft of a firearm.

Leshane Don Black – Assault family violence by impeding breath.

Justin Allen Boles – Bail jumping and failure to appear.

Christina Nicole Castro – Possession of a controlled substance, penalty group one, in an amount greater than one gram but less than four grams.

Herson Ventura Contreras – Possession of a controlled substance, penalty group one, in an amount greater than four grams but less than 200 grams.

Broderick Deshawn Creag – Injury to a child; assault causing bodily injury

Justin Lloyd Dixon – Unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.

Jeremy Neil Frizzell, Jr. – Assault family violence by impeding breath; unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

Decourtrice Deshawn Johnson – Tampering with evidence.

Miranda Christine Lingle – Evading arrest or detention in a vehicle.

Domingo Loyola-Ibanez – Assault family violence by impeding breath; attempted sexual assault.

Michael Shane Jeremy Pennington – Burglary of a habitation; criminal mischief; unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

Adarius Demond Watkins – Unlawful carrying of a weapon in a prohibited place; theft of a firearm.

