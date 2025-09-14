Latexo Under Fire for Handling of Discipline Case

“I love Latexo school…that’s why I’m speaking out…”

By Greg Ritchie

Messenger Reporter

LATEXO – A disciplinary case at Latexo Independent School District (LISD) involving a high school student has ignited widespread concern among parents and students, who say the district mishandled the matter, pressured minors into statements, and is withholding information from the public. The matter has reached all the way to Houston County Sheriff’s Office. (HCSO) The accused student has not been able to attend classes for three weeks, awaiting appeal.

The Messenger has not viewed the video at the heart of the controversy and makes no judgment about what it shows. This story focuses instead on how the district responded — a reaction that has left many questioning whether school leaders have prioritized image over fairness and transparency.

“Come Get Your Son”

According to his mother, Kelli Hackler, her son was pulled from class last month after administrators claimed they had video evidence of him acting inappropriately toward female classmates.

“I was called by Principal [Blake] Thornton and told that he had to suspend my son,” Hackler said. “He told me I needed to come get him right away, but he wouldn’t tell me why.”

When she arrived, Hackler found her son waiting in the office but was given no explanation until she pressed to meet with Thornton. She said Thornton and Officer Chris Baker eventually told her two girls had complained about a “hump day joke.”

“My son said he didn’t know what they were talking about, that he was joking around with friends,” Hackler recalled. “Officer Baker raised his voice at him and asked, ‘Would you do that to your mom? Would you like it if I did that to your mom?’ That was very unprofessional.”

Seven Days of Punishment Before a Hearing

Her son was suspended for three days. When that ended, Hackler said the school placed him in in-school suspension for four additional days while scheduling a disciplinary hearing.

By the time the hearing was held, she said, “he had already served seven days of punishment.”

Hackler brought a binder of evidence, including letters from female classmates describing her son as respectful and trustworthy and denying the incident occurred.

“I asked Principal Thornton if he wanted to read the letters,” Hackler said. “He said, ‘That will not be necessary.’”

Her son admitted joking with friends but denied harassing anyone. One of the girls identified as a “victim” told administrators she did not feel harmed.

Thornton told the family he would decide by the end of the day. The student still faced 30 days in DAEP (Disciplinary Alternative Education Program) over the incident.

Appeal in Limbo

The Hacklers filed to appeal the DAEP sentencing. Weeks later, they say the district has yet to act.

“We’ve been told they have another 10 days, then another 10 days,” Hackler said. “It feels like stalling tactics. In the meantime, our son has been out of school for three weeks. Teachers have stopped sending work. One teacher even told a classmate she had been told not to send any more assignments.”

Hackler said the ordeal has taken a toll. “He’s lost nearly 10 pounds. At first he wasn’t eating. Being accused of something like this — when even the supposed victim says nothing happened — has been humiliating and traumatic.”

Students Say They Were Pressured

Thornton

The Messenger was able to view dozens of statements sent by current and former students, along with a large number of parents. Here is a sample of what Thornton deemed unnecessary to read:

One student said: “When I was called to the office to give my statement, I felt very intimidated and under pressure. I wasn’t harmed at all. He (the accused student) has been my friend for years, and I’ve never felt uncomfortable or disrespected by him. It was just a joke, and I even laughed.”

Another recalled: “I was pushed to say he had done something he didn’t do. Principal Thornton and Officer Baker told me there was video evidence, but refused to show it. I never felt victimized or unsafe around the student — what made me uncomfortable was being interrogated alone and pressured to say something untrue.”

A third student said simply: “This whole situation was just a big misunderstanding. I honestly didn’t care, and I knew it was a joke. He (the accused student) does not make me feel uncomfortable, and we are still close friends. There’s no reason for it to be a big deal.”

Parents echoed those concerns. One mother of an alleged victim said, “My daughter has been a longtime friend of his, and she was not harmed in any way. We all make mistakes, and I only hope he (the accused student) is shown some grace. He is not a threat to anyone — he’s a sweet kid in an unfortunate situation.”

Another parent wrote, “My daughter was pulled into the office and questioned about the student without my knowledge or presence. She is a minor, and parents need to be notified. He (the accused student) has always been respectful and kind — never inappropriate. I hope this misunderstanding is resolved quickly and doesn’t harm his future.”

Sheriff Confirms Complaints

Houston County Sheriff Zak Benge said his office has been inundated with calls.

“We’ve had a major influx of parents calling, emailing and coming in with complaints about things occurring at the school,” Sheriff Zak Benge said. “We’ve taken statements and had discussions with our local Texas Ranger and with the district attorney. At this point, it’s a school issue, and the school is investigating. We are going to contact the Texas Education Agency because they oversee schools, and we’ll send what we have to them.”

“As far as us getting involved in internal school issues, we’re not there yet. And as far as criminal acts, right now it still falls under the school police department’s jurisdiction,” Benge said. “We’re here, though. We’re taking complaints from affected parties, and we’ll be reaching out to TEA for guidance. There are some things — like accusations of GPA (grade point average) manipulation — that we simply don’t have the resources or expertise to investigate. Our role is to take complaints in writing or in person and forward them to the appropriate agencies, and we’ll cooperate with any investigation.”

“People can continue to come here if they feel more comfortable speaking with our investigators. That’s what our office is for — to help the citizens,” he added. “We’ll support the proper agencies in any way we can, but right now, that’s the extent of our involvement.”

District Letter Raises Eyebrows

After The Messenger filed a Texas Public Information Act request for records, the district sent an unusual letter to parents of the alleged victims.

The message warned that even if names were redacted, “the small size of our community, details of the incident, and social media posts that have already circulated — including posts threatening physical harm to some of the student victims — raise a significant risk that students involved could still be identified.”

Parents were then asked to either allow release of redacted records or authorize the district to seek permission from the Texas Attorney General to withhold them.

Several parents told The Messenger they felt the email amounted to discouragement, suggesting their children could face danger if they consented. Notably, the accused boy’s family was never given such a choice and has not received such a letter.

School Board AWOL

Many parents planned to voice concerns at the LISD school board meeting, which usually would have been this Thursday. The meeting was not held, since several board members and administrators were in Houston at a school training conference where vendors often meet with school officials to solicit business.

Meanwhile, The Messenger repeatedly reached out to Principal Thornton and Counselor Leah Santa Maria for comment. As of press time, neither had responded.

“Out of Love for My School”

For Hackler, the ordeal has been about more than one child.

“There are so many good teachers and kids at this school,” she said. “I don’t hate Latexo. I love it. That’s why I’m speaking out — because problems like this won’t be fixed unless someone stands up.”

Greg Ritchie can be reached at [email protected]