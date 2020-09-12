HCHD Adopts Lower Tax Rate

By Will Johnson

Messenger Reporter

HOUSTON COUNTY – The Houston County Hospital District (HCHD) Board of Directors followed the trend of other taxing entities throughout Houston County and lowered their tax rate during a called meeting held on Tuesday, Sept. 8.

HCHD President Barbara Crowson called the meeting to order at 5:30 pm and informed the board the first order of business would be to set the HCHD tax rate for 2020.

“We came to an understanding at our previous meeting that we were in favor of keeping the effective tax rate,” she said.

“I would like to make a motion that we approve the no new tax revenue at $0.14315 (per $100 of property valuation),” Board member Dina Pipes said.

The motion was seconded and with no discussion, the measure was unanimously approved.

The 2019 tax rate had been set at $0.149405 per $100 valuation. With the newly approved tax rate of $0.14315, the HCHD lowered the tax rate by $0.006255.

The next agenda item covered a 2020 joint election agreement with other governmental entities which was approved unanimously.

With no further business, the meeting was adjourned at 5:35 pm.

Will Johnson may be contacted via e-mail at wjohnson@messenger-news.com.