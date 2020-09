The Grapeland FFA will be selling fall mums. The mums will be available in five colors; yellow, red, maroon, bronze, and white. The mums will be ready to sell around the 7th or 8th of October. They will be $15.00 each and sold on a first come first sold basis. You may contact the Grapeland FFA for plant availability at 936-687-4661, email ggraham@grapelandisd.net, or come by the Agriculture Building at the high school.

