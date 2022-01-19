Lady Lions Devour Sandiettes, 79-28

By Will Johnson

Messenger Reporter

GRAPELAND – In high school athletics, things can change drastically from one year to the next. One season a team can be riding high – but after graduation – that same team can really struggle.

Such is the case for the Grapeland Sandiettes. After several years of playing top shelf basketball, including two appearances in the state tournament, several setbacks and graduation have taken their toll on the Sandiettes’ basketball program.

Conversely, an influx of new talent coming up from the JV or Junior High, maturity and a better understanding of the game can turn a program around, pushing it to new heights. Such is the case for the Lovelady Lady Lions.

Two out of the last three years, it was the Sandiettes who came into their twice-yearly showdowns with the Lovelady Lady Lions ranked in the Top 10. This year, however, it’s the Lady Lions who are sporting a #5 ranking in Class 2A.

Destiny Bolden

The two teams met for the first time this season on Friday evening and given the aforementioned backdrop, the game went about as expected. The Lady Lions opened up a 21-point lead in the first quarter as they motored to a 79-28 win.

Lovelady came out of the locker room on fire. Mihyia Davis led the charge with nine points in the first eight minutes of play. Chelsea Butler and Aaliyah Jones joined her in the scoring column with four apiece while Macie LaRue, Shyanne Pipkin and Shelby Pugh all chipped in a basket as the Lady Lions raced out to a 23-2 lead.

The Sandiettes’ only points in the quarter came from Sa’Riah Davis with two.

The second quarter saw Lovelady slow the tempo somewhat as the Lady Lions went to their bench early in the period. Butler added four more to her total while Davis dropped in three. Jones, Pipkin and Arris LeMaire divided the other six points among themselves as Lovelady opened up a 36-13 margin at the break.

Grapeland’s offense showed a little more life in the second quarter as Destiny Bolden got on track with seven points. Madison Files and Morgan Terry both scored two apiece to round out the first half scoring for the Sandiettes.

Following the intermission, Lovelady put the game away as they widened the gap to 44. Butler and Lexi Price poured in six points apiece while Davis knocked down five. Pipkin dropped in another four while Jada Johnson found the scoring column with four of her own.

Mihyia Davis

Cyshia Black and Te’Lia Jones had two apiece for Grapeland as the Sandiettes found themselves on the wrong end of 61-17 score, after three periods of play.

The fourth quarter was a mere formality. The Lady Lions still managed to extend their lead on the strength of three-pointers. Jones knocked down two from long-range while LaRue and Haley Shupak both connected from behind the arc. Johnson added four while Butler chipped in a bucket to help give Lovelady a 79-28 win.

Jones netted four points in the fourth quarter for Grapeland while Black, Bolden and Davis all had two apiece. Makayla Perkins closed out the Sandiettes’ scoring as she converted one of two from the line.

On the game, Grapeland was led in scoring by Destiny Bolden with a team-high nine points. Te’Lia Jones put in six while Cyshia Black and Sa’Riah Davis had four apiece. Madison Files and Morgan Terry both had two while Makayla Perkins closed out the Sandiettes’ point production with one.

The Lady Lions were paced by Mihyia Davis with a game-high 17 points. She was joined in double-figures by Chelsea Butler with 16 and Aaliyah Jones with 12. Jada Johnson and Shyanne Pipkin both netted eight while Lexi Price had six. Macie LaRue added five, Haley Shupak knocked down a three-ball and both Arris LeMaire and Shelby Pugh had two apiece to close out the Lovelady scoring.

Will Johnson may be contacted via e-mail at wjohnson@messenger-news.com.