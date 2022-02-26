Texas Constitutional Amendments also on May Ballot

By Will Johnson

Messenger Reporter

EAST TEXAS – The political season is going full throttle and during the May election, voters will be asked to decide on more than just the listed candidates. There will also be two Texas constitutional amendments on the ballot which will ask voters to either adopt or reject the two propositions.

A special election was called by Gov. Greg Abbott for May 7 after the 87th Texas Legislature approved two joint resolutions proposing two constitutional amendments during a second called session in August of 2021 and a third called session in September of 2021.

The two proposed amendments state:

State of Texas Proposition Number 1

“The constitutional amendment authorizing the legislature to provide for the reduction of the amount of a limitation on the total amount of ad valorem taxes that may be imposed for general elementary and secondary public school purposes on the residence homestead of a person who is elderly or disabled to reflect any statutory reduction from the preceding tax year in the maximum compressed rate of the maintenance and operations taxes imposed for those purposes on the homestead.”

State Of Texas Proposition Number 2

“The constitutional amendment increasing the amount of the residence homestead exemption from ad valorem taxation for public school purposes from $25,000 to $40,000.”

Abbott issued a proclamation on Feb. 16, 2022 ordering the special election in May.

Will Johnson may be contacted via e-mail at wjohnson@messenger-news.com.