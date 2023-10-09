A&A Texas Capital L.P. Establishes Operations in Crockett

Special to The Messenger

CROCKETT – The City of Crockett is thrilled to announce the arrival of A&A Texas Capital LP, an exclusive licensee of Genics Inc. technology, dedicated to wood protection and fire prevention. Genics Inc. boasts over 30 years of experience and is a global leader in fumigant-free wood treatment products, essential wood treatments, installation services, and inspection and testing services.

“We are excited to bring A&A Texas Capital LP to the City of Crockett, a testament to our commitment to economic growth and job creation,” said John Angerstein, Crockett City Manager. “This month, we welcome two businesses planting roots in Crockett, with a pledge to provide 39 jobs.”

The city said A&A Texas Capital LP’s decision to establish its first U.S. manufacturing plant in Crockett’s Industrial Park is a significant milestone.

Crockett Mayor Dr. Ianthia Fisher expressed her enthusiasm, stating, “This is a remarkable achievement for Houston County and the city of Crockett. As a community that is historically rooted in the wood and lumber industry, we wholeheartedly support a company that is

dedicated to wood products and their preservation. We invite our community members and business partners to celebrate this milestone at the upcoming groundbreaking ceremony.”

The City of Crockett has worked closely with Genics Inc. since May of this year to facilitate their expansion and establish their U.S. headquarters in Crockett. After Genics Inc.’s CEO, Wes Wall, contacted City Manager John Angerstein, the city swiftly arranged a meeting.

During Wall’s visit, available properties were showcased, the city’s economic development programs were presented, and dedicated support was offered to address their unique needs. The key driver behind their relocation decision was the expeditious nature of the decision-making process, allowing for swift construction and operations commencement. The city’s commitment was to be responsive and streamline the process, culminating in a planned groundbreaking ceremony in just five months.

Wall was pleased at the opportunity to open such a facility in the City of Crockett, where he found a community ready to receive and support the enterprise.

“We looked at many different communities, but the city of Crockett won not only our hearts, but intellectually, with the reasons for locating there,” Wall said. “The hub of our manufacturing plant in Canada is in forest country and our motto is, ‘Wherever wood is used.’ So, it just makes sense to be in the heart of Piney Woods. The local values align extremely well with our values and our Crockett operation will grow as we have made commitments in terms of jobs we will create.”

The extended Wall family together at a recent family vacation in Galveston.

“A&A Texas Capital is excited to grow alongside the city of Crockett. The resources and raw material access to manufacture finished goods serves the needs of A&A and its broad customer base, both in and around the great state of Texas. As a company that was literally founded on and by family, our goal is to grow our business, while continuing to uphold our faith and family values,” said Amber Wall, COO of A&A Texas Capital. “As a faith-based family, our goal is to continue to invest in the community and surrounding charities, supporting deep east Texas Values and traditions.”

The city is inviting the public to attend a groundbreaking ceremony on Thursday, Oct.12, at 5 p.m., to mark the beginning of a new era in wood preservation and fire prevention through the partnership of A&A Texas Capital LP, Genics Inc., the City of Crockett, and Houston County.

Greg Ritchie